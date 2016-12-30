One writer on why love is not always as simple as it seems.

By Fire Angelou





White Supremacy

The first night I laid in bed with a white man was after a lively community meeting about racist vandalism in our apartment building, The CopyCat. About ten residents gathered to talk about how we could get the entire apartment building organized to discuss this issue. During our gathering, I expressed my thoughts to the group:

“The issue is that this racist vandalism is not an individual act. It is white supremacy interacting with an individual,” I say. Jeff unlocks his arms, and sits forward. His ruffled beige jacket, light brown pants and sepia sneakers ground him in earth colors.

“When that person spray painted ‘nigger’ and ‘white power’ on the statue of a black woman, they wrote that on me. I am a black woman,” I say. His full dark brown eyes sparkle with a golden flame.

“This person does not respect art in a place of artists. They do not respect black people in a predominately black city,” I say. He rubs his chin, his amber beard crackling softly against his hand like a steady fire.

His first text:

Awesome, I’m over at C207.

Capitalism

The first things I notice in his apartment are his antique burgundy rug, a large boombox, a stack of experimental sound cassettes, an aqua bass guitar and a squeaky black leather couch. The air is warm, the lights are faintly dim and the night is waiting to fall on us.

“Yeah, so I work at the Baltimore Symphony—”

“I’ve never been there.” I look down. “It’s too many white people.”

He agrees: “Yeah, it’s too many white people for me!”

I’m partially shocked as we laugh. He runs his hands through his sleek brown hair, his curls shaped to the center, brushed slightly to the right.

“It’s interesting because I was offered a promotion before any of my other black co-workers who have been there for years. The last manager there before me, was also another white man.”

“What are you going to do?”

“I’m thinking about stepping down from the position and making room for another black person that deserves it.”

(Months later, Jeff is laid off. He couldn’t stay quiet about the racism at his job and became a nuisance to management.)

We go on for hours like this in his apartment, discussing racism from every angle—education, prison, government, media, housing, employment—until I am comfortable that he would never say the phrase “I don’t see color.”

“You wanna hang here tonight?”

“Yeah, that’s cool,” I reply. He smiles, slightly shy and mildly confident. His dimples carve deep into his cheeks. His warmth breaks the woman out of me.

I slip off my pants, shirt and socks and climb into bed. We cuddle into the curves of each other—his body, petite, my body, full-figured. His skin is beige, pink, and blue. I like his body, though I am not sure how I feel about his skin. His skin is white, but his body is warm.

Unintentional White Spaces

One day, Jeff shows me a picture of him with an afro. I scream and almost drop the phone.

“No, it’s not real! The world has lied to me! I am forever ashamed! Your afro was bigger than mine!”

One night, he touches my thick kinky hair, reaches deep past my knotted black curls and massages my scalp. His hands spread and search, wild and untamed, wanting to feel. I do not complain and say “never touch a black person’s hair” because I am in his artsy apartment and I want to feel his hair too.

Another day, he asks me to go to the symphony with him. He has two free tickets. “Who is playing?” I ask. He says some peculiar type of music and a few European men’s names that border between Italian and gibberish.

“Are all of those white people gonna be looking at me?” I ask, jokingly.

“No,” He replies quickly. “Actually, probably yeah. There’s not that many black people that go to the shows.”

“Will you hold my hand?”

“Yeah, I’ll hold your hand.”

“Okay, I’ll go.”

Fetishization

The first night we make love, I melt into him. He smells of soft ginger and warm sandalwood. He presses into me with power and compassion, strength and softness. I lay with him after, tracing red hearts onto his arm with my finger. I lay under his nose, his warm breath like agave, sweetening me with his exhales. I do not want to leave. His arms are enchanting. His presence ignites me. Suddenly, I think of secret black conversations where I hear:

“white people are the devil!”

“the white man is trying to hold the black man down!”

“all euro-heathens do is divide, destroy and conquer!”

“the white race is not even real! they are reptiles created by scientists!”

Jeff does not feel like a science experiment—he is too warm. Plus, I would be able to tell a reptile if I saw one. I look deep into his eyes and he smiles back without spreading his mouth.

He has eyes that pull the uncomfortable truths from me: “I think this is the first time I’ve seen a white person as human.”

He jolts slightly, but simmers back into the sheets.

I think he can see my hatred, and my love.

White Tears

The night I get into a car accident on I-83, I remember seeing the trees below the bridge. The car was going 70mph when we hit the curb, and the left side of the car lifted slightly over the ramp. I shifted, pressed on the brakes, hit the gas, turned the wheel until the car was off the ramp and back on the street. It all happened so fast—the hit, the lights, the screaming, the bustling air. My friend, Jaron, is grabbing his arm on the side of the road, grunting and moaning when the first police car arrives.

“Do you have drugs in the car?” One cop says.

“Do you have any guns in the car?” Another cop says.

“No… I don’t do drugs,” I stumble through tears. “I don’t own a gun.”

I start crying for my survival and the possibility that my life could be taken. I don’t know if I will survive the police. I don’t want to became a video or a hashtag. I just want to be in Jeff’s arms. Jaron and I stand shivering, afraid and in pain on the rumbling highway. The cops ask for our identification and stand nearby making calls. Jaron is still grunting in pain. I try to touch his arm and massage it a bit, but I’m too weak to hold another human body. Twenty minutes later, three other white male cops arrive.

“Did you already call the ambulance?” One cop asks another.

“No, not yet.”

The first cop looks at Jaron hurled over, gripping his arm. “What are you waiting for?”

For another black man to die. I hate fucking cops and wish I could drive myself home, but I’m crying too much to see the damn street and this stupid car was a rental.

After we see the medic, we ask the cops if we can sit in the back of their car while we wait for the tow truck. The wind whips with cold air and I am shaking from delusion. The white cop is scanning through his phone and doesn’t even look up to say “There’s not enough room in the backseat.”

“Well, our phones are dead. Can we charge our phones to call for a ride?”

The two white cops look at each other. One shrugs, and then the other hands me the cord. They both stare into their phones and don’t say anything else to us.

Thankfully, it is Tuesday and my father stays the night at my apartment because it’s closer to work. When I called Jeff crying, he said he would be home waiting for me. When I finally get to my apartment building, my father and Jeff are at the front door. I fall into my father’s arm like a lost child, my tears falling like heavy rain.

“If I was a white woman, they wouldn’t have treated me like that!” I cry, the heat of my body becoming a volcano.

“I know, I know,” my father says, nesting me. His blackness comforts me. It is familiar and unlike the white cops. The sight of Jeff startles me. He is oddly foreign. His white skin, big brown eyes and deep dimples are hurting me. I want him to hold me, but I am afraid. They walk me to my bedroom and Jeff takes off my coat, my shoes and lays me gently into bed. Jeff lays next to me and tries to hold me.

“You remind me of those white cops,” I say, tears flooding my brown skin.

He is silent. His face flushes red. For a while, he does not hold me. He doesn’t know if he should—and I don’t either.

His eyes water, but he does not cry.

Interracial Dating

Sometimes we go out to Hampden and hold hands just to make everyone uncomfortable. We say it’s a political act, but I think we just like how we feel to each other. We get a kick out of long stares, hushed whispers and the conservative women who tap their husbands. I think that’s why we love each other—we’re rebels at heart.

One time, while we were riding the subway, a young black man winks at me.

“Hey, you are really beautiful,” he says, deep and confident.

“Thank you,” I reply, moving slightly closer to Jeff.

“Where you headed?”

“Penn-North,” I say quickly and start scrolling on my phone. He got the picture.

Later, when we were on the escalator at Penn-North, the same black man asked: “Hey, is that your boyfriend?”

I nervously look at Jeff. I never admitted in public that I was dating him.

“Um, yeah?”

“Oh, yo, my bad!” He motions to Jeff. “I didn’t know that was your girl.”

“Oh, man, it’s cool!” Jeff affirms.

He didn’t understand why the man apologized for calling me beautiful.

“Some black men will find it very disrespectful if you compliment a woman while she is with her man,” I say. “One time a guy did that and my boyfriend chased the car down! It can lead to fights. I’ve seen it!”

“I think it’s cool that he thinks you’re beautiful, too.”

I just look at him strange. That’s different.

One Friday night, we watch an interracial dating video on YouTube and the couples keep saying “Love has no color.” One guy even says “I happen to believe that interracial dating is the wave of the future!” We laugh until our tummies hurt. What idiots! I hope we never end up like them. They make us look bad.

“So, Jeff, answer this question. When you are alone and you play rap music, do you say ‘nigga’?”

His face looks like its burning as he laughs, “Of course not!”

“Not once or twice?” I edge him. “Tell me the truth!”

“Okay, well sometimes…”

“Oh my God! I knew it!”

We laugh at all the prohibited ways we can get to know each other, from hair, to dirty secrets, to stories of our prejudiced parents. We read articles on white supremacy and joke about who we want to vote for. We cook vegetarian meals, watch West African films, and talk shit about all the racist white people we’ve meet. At night before he goes to sleep, I kiss his small lips and narrow nose. I still don’t know if I like white people, but I love this white man.