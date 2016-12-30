By Kimberly Uslin





Welcome to STYLE’s glossy play on Fashion Week starring model-on-the-rise Bentley. The spread is one part fuzzy glam rock á la Queen—luxe leather and sharp boots—one part classic romance. We track back to the Renaissance with a nod to the original queen of high-neck haughtiness herself, Catherine de Medici. Rock and rule in brocade, lace and leather.

Photography by Dean Alexander. Wardrobe Styling by Pascale Lemaire/THE Artist Agency. Hair and Makeup by Dean Krapf for Lluminaire Salon. Representation: THE Artist Agency. Model: Bentley/Modelogic. Styling Assistance by Deborah Mdurvwa/THE Artist Agency.