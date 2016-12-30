Welcome to STYLE’s glossy play on Fashion Week starring model-on-the-rise Bentley. The spread is one part fuzzy glam rock á la Queen—luxe leather and sharp boots—one part classic romance. We track back to the Renaissance with a nod to the original queen of high-neck haughtiness herself, Catherine de Medici. Rock and rule in brocade, lace and leather.
Photography by Dean Alexander. Wardrobe Styling by Pascale Lemaire/THE Artist Agency. Hair and Makeup by Dean Krapf for Lluminaire Salon. Representation: THE Artist Agency. Model: Bentley/Modelogic. Styling Assistance by Deborah Mdurvwa/THE Artist Agency.
Plush Life. Onyx sheared beaver New York Stroller, $8,099 at Mano Swartz, Green Spring Station. Black silk lace dress by Philosophy, $990 at Ruth Shaw, Cross Keys. Vintage black silk/satin belt with crystal-set buckle by Lanvin, price upon request at Jill Andrews Gowns, Hampden. “Lo-Tyana” black color-block peep-toe booties by Louise et Cie, $189 at The Little Shoebox, Ruxton.
Game of Thrones. Black velvet long-sleeved crop top by FordamRowe, $98 at Katwalk Boutique, Fells Point. Floral metallic brocade cocktail dress by Alice + Olivia, $440 at L’Apparenza, Falls Road. “Aylee” gold brass filigree coronet with fleur-de- lis detail, hand-set in the USA by Hayden Harlow, $750 at HaydenHarlow.com. “Bahai” ring by Pomellato, $11,250 at Radcliffe Jewelers, Pikesille. Vintage floral clamper bracelet $250 and vintage garnet ring $750 at Bijoux Jewels.
Sporty spice. Red “Bady Giubbotto” puffer coat, $1,045 and “Lucie” sneaker with fur adornment, $495, both by Moncler, at Moncler, CityCenterDC. Red fur beanie with fox pom-pom, $295 at Mano Swartz, Green Spring Station. Black matte jersey long-sleeved gown with leather detailing by Alice + Olivia, $330 at L’Apparenza, Falls Road.
Flower Child. Celadon green sheared beaver laced “Aster” vest, $5,199 at Mano Swartz, Green Spring Station. Black turtleneck by J Brand, $98 at L’Apparenza, Falls Road. Jeweled cuff by Yoshi, $65 at The Little Shoebox, Ruxton.
Shine Wine. Marsala draped one-shoulder ball gown made of liquid satin with asymmetrical metal belt by Romona Keveza Collection, $7,990 at Francesca’s Atelier, Green Spring Station. Amethyst teardrop earrings by Assil New York, $6,240 at Radcliffe Jewelers, Pikesville.
Sheer Pressure. Patterned lace dress by Alexander McQueen, $3045 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Chevy Chase. Mandorla earrings, $3,980 and Heraldry ring, $1,850; both by Armenta at Radcliffe Jewelers, Pikesville. Gold platform sandals by Valentino, $995 at Neiman Marcus, Tysons Galleria. Vintage garnet cocktail ring, $750 at Bijoux Jewels, Mount Washington.
The Great Caper. Green long-sleeved crepe de chine dress, $3,200; red Merino cape with ruche detail, $3,700; both by Gucci, at Gucci, CityCenterDC. Estate coral face ring, $1,475; “Stars” sapphire ring by H. Stern Jewelers, $4,400; “Batu” classic black ring by John Hardy, $1,650; and peridot and amethyst ring by Marley, $4,900; all at Radcliffe Jewelers, Pikesville. “Marmont” platino gold fringe loafr by Gucci, $795 at Neiman Marcus, Tysons Galleria. Socks stylist’s own.
Blue Blood. Multicolored floral chiffon dress, $920; black perforated turtleneck, $390; and navy tabard/harness vest, $560; all by Dorothee Schumacher at Ruth Shaw, Cross Keys. Tights, $12 at American Apparel, Federal Hill. Black multistrap bootie by Anais, $130 at Ma Petite Shoe, Hampden.
Urban Jungle Sheer floral print blouse, $495; faux fur vest, $390; both by Alice + Olivia at Neiman Marcus, Tysons Galleria. Black leather leggings with side zipper by Vince, $1,095 at L’Apparenza, Falls Road. Black maxi fedora by Eugenia Kim, $375 at Neiman Marcus, Tysons Galleria. Black suede platform booties by Robert Clergerie, $675 at Ruth Shaw, Cross Keys. Black leather choker with gold chain by FordamRowe, $45 at Katwalk Boutique, Fells Point. Gold orb “Copernicus” ring, by H. Stern Jewelers, $7,500 at Radcliffe Jewelers, Pikesville.
Black Russian. Black cropped velvet jacket with gold buttons, $3,490 and black and gold lace blouse, $1,690; both by Saint Laurent Paris at Saks Fifth Avenue, Chevy Chase. Flower choker with metallic pinstripe and velvet ribbon by Jill Andrews Gowns, $75 at Jill Andrews Gowns, Hampden. Black stretch leather pants by Helmut Lang, $920 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Chevy Chase. Charm bracelet by Yoshi, $64 at The Little Shoebox, Ruxton.
Mad for Plaid. Orange oversized tartan plaid coat, $1,450 and multicolored bright turtleneck, $535; both by Boutique Moschino at Ruth Shaw, Cross Keys. Black wide-legged “Casablanca” trouser by Cinq á Sept, $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Chevy Chase. Black suede and leather bootie by Butter, $391 at the Little Shoebox, Ruxton.
Bently is the world’s next Twiggy, but with style and that something extra !!