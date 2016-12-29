By Jen Hausner





When shopping for the perfect holiday dress, I always look for something that’s glamorous and unique … but comfortable, too. I need to be able to walk, sit and, most importantly, eat! Thankfully, with so many fabulous retailers to choose from in Baltimore, finding an on-trend holiday outfit doesn’t have to be hard—even if you’re looking for designer duds.

WHAT I’M WEARING: My go-to spot for something fabulous and trendy is The Girl Next Door in Cross Keys. While they have casual wear, they also have amazing designer dresses like this classic red number from T by Alexander Wang ($595). (The best part is the sexy cutout in the back!) My Badgley Mischka heels ($245) are from The Little Shoebox in Ruxton—it’s always easy to find a pair I love there, and the shopping center at Ruxton is my little secret: I go there for everything. The cool clutch ($290) is from Ruth Shaw—I love bright colors. The icing on the cake? This fabulous necklace, a creation of Baltimore designer Rachel Mulherin’s that I got from her studio ($310). I wear her jewels almost exclusively, and I love the hard, bulky lines of this piece. The burnt umber color highlights the red and brings out its orange undertones, which flatters my skin tone and leaves me feeling merry and bright.

Stylist and model: Jen Hausner

Canine friend: Lily Kent

Photographer: James Evans

Makeup: Kristin Floyd

Hair: Sarah Aiello