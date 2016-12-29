By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 29

Theater: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Why are all the D’Ysquiths dying? Find out in this production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical. Follow Monty Navarro in his macabre quest of jumping the line of succession to inherit a family fortune and become the next Earl of Highhurst. Die with laughter from comedic execution—it’s simply out of this world. (And read our review here!)

Tickets: $20-$132. Dec. 27-Jan. 1 at the Hippodrome.

Show: Laser Light Show

A festive twist on a laser light show, this event is sure to spice up your Chanukah with a dazzling display and the lighting of a giant menorah. From a single jar of oil to a ton of laser beams, this event combines the best of Jewish tradition with awe-inspiring modern technology.

Tickets: $10-$13. 7 p.m. at the Gordon Center.

FRIDAY 30

Festival: 50th Anniversary Kwanzaa Celebration

This cultural celebration will include African dancing and drumming, storytelling, crafts, vendors and a tour through Culture Kingdom Kids’ Kwanzaaland. The perfect place to learn more about—and celebrate the heritage of—this African American holiday.

Free, but RSVP required. 12 p.m. at Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

SATURDAY 31

Event: New Year’s Eve

To say 2016 has been tumultuous would be extreme understatement. A refresher: The year saw a takeover by the Oregon Militia, Brexit, numerous national tragedies, Zika, Pokémon Go, countless celebrity deaths and the most insane Presidential election campaign to date, plus some truly bizarre moments in pop culture (#Kanye2020?). Celebrate the end of it all with some good, clean fun at Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular. Super Bueno will be performing party tunes in the hours leading up to the ’16-’17 switch, followed by fab fireworks over the harbor—and an auld lang sigh of relief.

Free at the Inner Harbor.

Party: Big Night Baltimore

Looking for a classic “When Harry Met Sally” New Year’s experience? Big Night Baltimore features all-you-can-drink and all-you-can-eat bars and buffets, bands, DJs, and a major midnight countdown. Tickets: $115-$160. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Grand Baltimore.

Party: Prohibition Night

Enjoy a roarin’ 20s-era Prohibition party featuring specialty cocktails, late-night bites, an ice luge, champagne and Boh bar and more!No cover. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Owl Bar.

Party: New Year’s Eve at Mobtown Baltimore

Yet another fabulous event featuring jazz, DJs, burlesque dancers, aerialists and so much more.

Tickets: $45. 8 p.m. at Mobtown Ballroom.

SUNDAY 1

Hike: First Day Hike

Celebrate the beginning of 2017 by taking in some natural splendor at this annual Druid Hill event.

Free. 9 a.m. at Druid Hill Park.