By Kimberly Uslin





Is there anything better than cracking open a brand-new planner on Jan. 1, its crisp blank pages just begging to be written in and the promise of “2017” starkly emblazoned on the cover? Short answer: Yes, and that’s cracking open a Day Designer. This thing is the mother of all agendas, with designated areas for to-do lists, budgeting, goal setting, 9 to 5 scheduling, gratitude journaling and more—not to mention inspirational quotes throughout and yearly, monthly, weekly and daily views. (Type-A ladies, rejoice!) Worth noting, however—if you’re in the “shelves full of barely written-in journals” club, think twice about adding this pretty planner to the pile. Remember, most resolutions fizzle out in mid-March!

$60 at Becket Hitch, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville-Timonium, beckethitch.com