For Folk’s Sake A new concert series at An Die Musik puts the focus on folk.

By Kimberly Uslin





An Die Musik is starting the New Year off with a bang—or, rather, some soulful strumming. With the help of local artist Deena Margolis, the venue will kick off its new singer-songwriter concert series, Folkal Point Concerts, on Jan. 7 with a performance by John Shock and Paul Margolis (Deena’s husband).

We sat down with Deena to discuss the new effort.

How did Folkal Point come about?

Henry Wong, the owner of An Die Musik, asked my husband (who is also a musician who performs at An Die) if he would run a singer-songwriter series for the venue. He was too busy to take it on, but I offered to do it. I ran a successful singer-songwriter house concert series from our home for a few years, so it was something I was familiar with and I knew a lot of talented musicians. We met with Henry, and he liked the idea.

How were the artists for the series selected?

Like I said, I knew a lot of talented artists from my house series, so I contacted them. I choose musicians who I feel have exceptional talent and can deliver a strong show. For variety in talent and audience, I look for up-and-coming young musicians just starting out—I listen to WTMD (which plays [music from] new talent and local talent) and search the web and Facebook and other social media, go to concerts, search other music venues, and see what’s going on in the music scene around the country and regionally.

What can the audience expect at a typical series performance?

Singer-songwriters performing original folk/roots/world/indie music, a warm, welcoming environment, and to sit in comfortable chairs in an intimate room that has great acoustics and listen to music. This is a way to experience live music that is hard to find in Baltimore. For the most part, the musicians in this series will be performing acoustically, which will give a “coffee house folk venue ” feel.

What else should people know about FP and An Die?

The tickets are reasonably priced! And An Die Musik offers vouchers for discounts on parking in the nearby garage and vouchers for area restaurants nearby. It makes for a great evening to come down, have a nice dinner and then come in for the concert.

Please note: An Die Musik is located on the second floor of a historic townhouse, so unfortunately it is not handicapped accessible.

Learn more here and keep an eye out for future events on Facebook.