By Kimberly Uslin





FRIDAY 6

Music: Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

Performing a curious hybrid of funk, metal, reggae, ska and alternative rock—sometimes all in the same song—Annapolis-based Jimmie’s Chicken Shack has remained surprisingly pertinent since it emerged in the midst of the early-1990s grunge explosion

Tickets: $10-$20. 8 p.m. at Rams Head Live.

Art: Ellen Hill and Sheep Jones

Every picture tells a story, and the work of painters Ellen Hill (mosaics on wood) and Sheep Jones (oil and encaustic) is no exception. Hill’s mosaics on panels display her personal responses to nature, while Jones’ whimsical work explores the boundaries, interiors and exteriors of the earth.

Free. Jan. 4-April 1 at Steven Scott Gallery.



Event: New American Gardens

Break the winter rut by teleporting yourself to meadow-like vistas via New American Garden, a traveling photography exhibit of the work of the late landscape architects Wolfgang Oehme and James van Sweden, who transformed boring old lawns into what van Sweden called gardens that “move in the breeze and sparkle like stained glass.” Lose yourself in their tapestry-like plantings and flowers as big as dinner plates.

Free. Jan. 6-March 26 at Cylburn Arboretum.



Theater: The Complete History of America

This rollicking ride through United States history promises “600 years of history in 6,000” seconds, so saddle up for some serious lessons (and laughs).

Tickets: $10-$20. Through Feb. 5 at Vagabond.

SATURDAY 7

Music: Paul Margolis and John Shock

An Die Musik’s new Folkal Point Concerts series begins! Read all about it here.

7:30 p.m. at An Die Musik.

SUNDAY 8

Dance: Sunday Funday FazaFam

Come to Remington’s new Movement Lab for an afternoon of family fitness featuring music, games and plenty of dancing.

Tickets: $10-$18. 4:30 p.m. at Movement Lab.

Festival: Little Italy Meatball Fest

This Sunday marks Baltimore’s first annual meatball fest…and honestly, it’s about time. Enter your favorite recipe into the big competition for bragging rights or bring your bib for the meatball-eating contest. Yum!

Tickets: $10-$25. 3-6 p.m. at Little Italy Lodge.