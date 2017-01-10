Taste the World at Baltimore Restaurant Week From Latin America to Lebanon, there's plenty to explore Jan. 13-22.

By Visit Baltimore





Take your palate on an international journey during Baltimore’s Winter Restaurant Week (Jan. 13-22) with a little help from Visit Baltimore.

Italy (miles saved: 4,452): Baltimore’s Little Italy draws visitors with its aroma of home-style Italian dishes from numerous restaurants, bakeries and delis lining the historic streets. Here, wandering is rewarded: Venture to Harbor East for Cinghiale’s take on a modern Italian table or continue on near Hampden for Sicilian, Southern Italian fresh and Mediterranean flavors at Cosima. On Water Street in the Inner Harbor, Aggio promises elegant cuisine to escort you to Italy, complete with a sommelier well-versed in exceptional Italian wines to complete your culinary journey. Others: Germano’s Piattini, Birrotecca, Da Mimmo, Sotto Sopra, Verde and more

France/Basque (miles saved: 3,858): With a keen eye for mixing contemporary with classic French Cuisine, French Kitchen in the Inner Harbor brings a piece of Euro-bistro fare to Baltimore’s dining scene. Span borders and immerse yourself in the ancient culinary arts of the Basque region at La Cuchara. Located in historic Woodberry, La Cuchara’s inspired dishes bring diners through both France and Spain with dishes like Parisian gnocchi or charred octopus with chorizo. With a menu that changes daily, diners will be delighted any day of the week.

Venezuela (miles saved: 2,354): Alma Cocina Latina was born from culinary roots and has blossomed into a contemporary arepa bar renowned for its fascinating flavors and wide variety of gluten free, vegetarian and beautifully presented plates.

Latin America (miles saved: 2,222): Go south of the border… in Baltimore. Points South serves handcrafted cocktails with fresh herbs and Latin American cuisine that’s earned top ratings and local loyalty in Fell’s Point. Enjoy Mexican-inspired dishes along the water at Barcocina, served to share. Take a trip to an Argentinian table at Bar Vasquez, where chef Mario Cano Catalán embraces meat, fire and seasonal ingredients with a wide variety of whiskeys for a perfect pairing with any dish.

Afghanistan (miles saved: 6,882): The Helmand is a Mount Vernon landmark, heralded as a must-taste just blocks from the Inner Harbor and Baltimore Penn Station. Established more than 20 years ago, The Helmand brings Afghan spices and exquisite dishes to Baltimore diners with a wealth of experience and flavor.

Lebanon (miles saved: 5,790): Lebanese Taverna is an international sensation. The restaurant’s ambiance is a nod to the nautical, which is fitting for its dockside location in Harbor East. The menu offers an expansive variety of authentic dishes and extras like Lebanese pickles and house-made breads.

Where will you be heading this Restaurant Week?