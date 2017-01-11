Cultured capitalists, now hear this! There is no better, more affordable, more miraculously neat and quirky—and aesthetically satisfying—shopping than the ferociously full-bodied, entirely intoxicating stock at the American Visionary Art Museum gift shop, run by the total sweetheart Ted Frankel (who gave me the members’ discount when I holiday-pillaged a few weeks ago).
As we introduce our new regular Steal of the Month posts—in which we’ll suggest a great buy for your mind, your bod, your budget—I’m pleased as psychedelic punch to highlight the lovely $7 green, gold-studded beads I bought at the museum last fall. I know, I know, (through no contribution of my own) they’re simply phenomenal—and freaky expensive-looking, right? Each time I wear them someone new (and often fancy) comments: “Great necklace.”
But let’s not forget the amazing cocktail rings I’ve gifted so many ($2 each), the studded gold necklace I wear when I want to look sexy and professional ($3.50 on 50-percent sale), the unforgettable newspaper-constructed Christmas ornaments I awarded close friends ($1 each, I humbly submit) and the exceptional outside artwork I bought for my father and my dear childhood friend for reveal on 12/25 (the two pieces totaled under $100).
In short: Get thee to the AVAM gift shop—tell them STYLE sent you!