Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/12-1/16 Celebrate MLK Day and more with a culture-filled weekend!

By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 12

Event: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s celebrated oratory skills inspired this event, in which participants can learn more about rhetoric and debate through presentations and art-making.

Free. 5 p.m. at The Walters Art Museum.

FRIDAY 13

Art: Art Auction for Cathy Leaycraft and Dan Shapiro

Well-known local artists and collectors Leaycraft and Shapiro are downsizing, meaning some of their art has got to go. Sad for them, yes, but good for Baltimore art lovers! Bidding will take place at Fleckenstein Gallery Jan. 13-21, with winners announced on the 21st.

Free. Jan. 13-21 at Fleckenstein Gallery.

Comedy: The Comedy Get Down Tour

Comprised of an all-star stand-up lineup, the Comedy Get Down Tour corrals the talents of a quintet that has been all over TV for decades: Cedric the Entertainer (“The Steve Harvey Show” and “Barbershop”), Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm & Eddie”), D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”), George Lopez (uh, “George Lopez”) and Charlie Murphy (“Black Jesus”). Expect yuks aplenty and not a few barbs aimed at our soon-to-be president, especially from Lopez and Hughley, when they come together Jan. 13 at the Royal Farms Arena.

Tickets: $50-$90. 8 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.



Dining: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week

Casual diners of the world unite and take over (from the foodies). At least for 10 affordable days. Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week offers two-course lunches/ brunches priced from $12 to $20, plus three-course dinners from $20 to $35, at more than 100 local restaurants, from fine-dining establishments to relaxed, innovative eateries. Many boast special menus for wine and beer pairings. Among the more than 100 participants: the Prime Rib, Langermann’s, B&O American Brasserie, the Brewer’s Art, Waterfront Kitchen, Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Bluegrass and Sotto Sopra.

Jan. 13-22 all around town.



Theater: Mamma Mia

The farewell tour of the classic jukebox musical comes to the Hippodrome. Read more here.

Tickets: $49-$101. Jan 13-15 at the Hippodrome.

SATURDAY 14

Event: Queer Protection

In response to the rise of hate crimes in recent weeks, Chase Brexton will host Queer Protection: An LGBTQ Self Defense Class for Our Community. According to the press release, “the three-hour class will include instruction on awareness, prevention, and self-realization of your own physical power.”

Registration required, $25 donation encouraged. 9-11:30 a.m. at the Chase Brexton Mount Vernon Center.

Theater: Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club

One of Baltimore’s bawdiest traditions returns! See Elvis-themed burlesque, toilet humor galore from hosts Elvis and Kittie Glitter, and match-ups from Bridezilla v. Godzilla to Putin v. a Unicorn.

Tickets: $22-$25. 8 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

SUNDAY 15

Music: Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Concert

Don’t miss the David Murray Baltimore Big Band as they present selections to honor the late, great Dr. King.

Tickets: $10-$28. 5 and 7 p.m. at An Die Musik.

Music: MLK Celebration ft. Naturally 7 and the Maccabeats

A cappella kings Naturally 7 and The Maccabeats join forces for this community-oriented concert.

Tickets: $18-$31. 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. at The Gordon Center.

Music: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7

Delight yourself and your family with the vibrant notes of Capriccio Espagnol and the happiest of Beethoven’s masterpieces, Symphony No. 7.

Tickets: $35-99. 3 p.m. at Strathmore.



MONDAY 16

Parade: MLK Day Parade

Both commemoration and celebration, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade honors the civil rights leader (one day after what would have been his 88th birthday) with more than 50 participating groups. Expect to see high-stepping high school and community bands, dance troupes, civic organizations and equestrian squads. The event reminds us to honor the importance of King’s tireless work to achieve equality for all Americans, while simultaneously urging us to have a good time.

Free. 12-2 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., beginning at Eutaw St.