A New Lease on Life New year, new you … new house? Take advantage of that squeaky-clean slate with a serious domestic upgrade.

By Hannah Monicken





$5,495,000

Dark Temptation

Bedroom: 6, Bath: 7/1, Square feet: 23,140

This stately yet sexy Maryland mansion boasts plenty of dignified details, from the arched, almost haughty, entrance to the tall, bright windows and clever light vs. dark design. It’s the Christian Grey of homes, with bold, alluring architectural touches—a night sky mural above the dining room, the vivid blue of the bar and a study lined with rich dark wood. —Dennis Connelly, Connelly & Whitty Group, Long & Foster Real Estate, 410-583-5700

$214,999

Gwynn Falls Lang Syne

Bedroom: 2, Bath: 2, Square feet: 1,212

If spending time outdoors is on your 2017 to-do list, consider this stunning stone home. Located right on the Gwynn Falls Trail, the adorable abode features a landscaped yard—complete with a private path from the patio to an even larger al fresco area—with a warm two-bedroom interior. And there’s a fireplace in each bedroom! —Megan Richardson & Wendy LaGrant, Richardson LaGrant Group of Keller Williams Legacy Metropolitan, 443-955-0540

$2,495,000

Life of the Party

Bedroom: 6, Bath: 5/2, Square feet: 8,660

Go full-on gala with this entertaining-friendly Baltimore Colonial. The swanky space has it all: a heated backyard pool, covered patio with fire pit, wine cellar, billiards room and an expansive dining room. Anyone else envisioning an elaborate Clue-themed murder mystery party? Your haute new home is sure to be the star of the show. —Noah Mumaw, Mumaw Claster Group, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, 410-409-1791

$974,900

Go Grandeur

Bedroom: 5, Bath: 3/1, Square feet: 4,268

Sometimes the future is the past. We’re not talking in riddles, promise—just pointing out that this fabulous refurbished Victorian is very 1893 by way of 2017, perfect for bringing a little “something old” into your shiny new year. See: the entryway’s gorgeous spiral staircase, intricate windows, angled rooms and alcoves galore. Nouveau riche? Not in this lifetime. —Tiffany M. Meacham, Century 21 Real Estate Centre, 410-353-4292