Urban Legend

You may remember Urban Pearl from its days on the road as one of Baltimore’s famous fashion trucks. But these days, the mobile boutique has put it in park—owner Lyn Boone recently opened a permanent store on Bel Air’s Main Street. Savvy was a little skeptical at first (after all, part of Pearl’s charm was its quirky setup) but the new digs didn’t disappoint. The store still enjoys a “classically eclectic” vibe, with neat racks lined with earth- and jewel-toned sweaters, ponchos, leggings and dresses, patterned tunics and beaded swing tanks. It boasts a brand-new bevy of accessories, too, including a selection of booties Savvy couldn’t stop salivating over. Best of all? Boone’s shop proudly offers clothing sized XS-3X. 13 N. Main St., Bel Air, 410-420-0425, shopurbanpearl.com

Good to Grow

Little-known fact: Savvy swoons over succulents and cacti. Yes, her tastes tend more toward white-glove than green thumb, but even she can keep the hardy little plants alive—and has long loved the arrangements of Baltimore-based b.willow, a company specializing in succulent arrangement and art. “I wanted to bring nature into people’s daily lives,” says owner Liz Vayda, who has degrees in both psychology and environmental science. And now, with her new brick-and-mortar store in Remington, Vayda plans to do just that. The shop will feature her custom arrangements, of course, but also a host of products from local makers like New Relic, Hey Thanks! Herbal Co. and Wight Tea Co.—not to mention workshops, community events and education-based programming. 220 W. 27th Street , 410-245-6925, bwillow.com



*NOTE: The brick and mortar shop has not yet opened!

Tall Order

Most of the time, Savvy is proud of her considerable height. But every once in a while, her superior stature can be less than convenient—when her silk palazzos read more high-water than haute, for example, or when a perfectly proper dress errs on the side of salacious upon meeting her long legs. So she was thrilled when a company she already adores, Long Tall Sally, announced its trendy new capsule collection CURATD. Though still formulated and cut for ladies 5 foot 8 or taller, the collection emphasizes fashion-forward pieces with a vibe that CEO Camilla Treharne calls both “romantic and soft” and “edgy and urban.” Savvy is particularly fond of the dusky rose longline maxi coat—perfect for her Valentine’s dinner at Charleston. longtallsally.com

Green Party

Is there anything worse than finally doling out the last of your holiday gifts in the New Year, only to remember your niece’s birthday in the first week of February? Savvy thinks not—but she was pleasantly surprised when she stopped in to pick up a last-minute present at Aww BABY Organics in Federal Hill. To be perfectly honest, she doesn’t really know what makes clothing or toys organic, but the offerings were adorable and apparently well-made (and, though more expensive than your traditional Baby Gap fare, not outrageous). Oh, and according to the sweet salesperson, offerings change weekly—so perhaps she’ll be back before that bothersome baby shower in March. 1123 Light St., 443-540-8377, awwbabyorganics.org