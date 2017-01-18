Wait For It: Hamilton is Coming to Baltimore The Broadway smash hit brings hip-hop history to the Hippodrome.

By Kimberly Uslin



This just in: Hamilton, the hottest Broadway musical in recent history, is coming to Baltimore. Unfortunately, though, you’ll have to “Wait For It”—the smash hit won’t be hitting the Hippodrome until its 2018/2019 season.

The news came as part of an announcement made today by Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (home of the Hippodrome), about the 2017/2018 season. Though Lin Manuel-Miranda’s instant classic won’t be coming until 2018/2019, he warns, tickets will certainly be hard to come by. The solution: Buying a season ticket for the 2017/2018 season, which can be easily renewed to guarantee your shot to see “My Shot” live on stage.

The 2017/18 season pass certainly wouldn’t be a throwaway purchase, however. Selected shows include fan favorites like “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King,” as well as poignant “The Color Purple,” new selections “Waitress,” “School of Rock,” and “An American in Paris,” and “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

