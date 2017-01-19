Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/19-1/22 Another fun-filled weekend in Baltimore!

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 19

Theater: Samsara

In Lauren Yee’s comedic Samsara, Katie and Craig are having a surrogate baby with Suraiya, an aspiring doctor from India who’s growing a “smart-mouthed fetus” in her womb (they chat, incidentally). All three—make that four—inject their respective neuroses into the budding equation.

Tickets: $15-$29. Jan. 18-Feb. 12 at Single Carrot Theatre.

Event: Not Throwing Away Our Shot

In advance of Friday’s inauguration, Stoop Storytelling presents an evening of “stories about taking a stand.”

Tickets: $9-$15. 8 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

FRIDAY 20

Party: Nasty Women and Bad Hombres

It’s inauguration night in Baltimore—what better way to celebrate than with Mexican food, booze, performances from TT the Artist and Betty O’Hellno, pinatas and dancing?

Tickets: $15 suggested donation. 8 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

Art: MICA Staff Exhibition

The talented professors of MICA present their art in this annual exhibition.

Free. Jan 20-Feb. 12 at MICA’s Fox Building.

SATURDAY 21

Festival: Repticon

As guests arrive at Repticon, they’re greeted by a giant inflatable cobra before they’ve even walked in the door … and things just get creepy-crawlier from there. The herpetological convention features live animal encounters, educational seminars from the experts and thousands of exotic frogs, snakes, lizards and turtles—most for sale.

Tickets: $10, $15 for a two-day pass. Jan. 21-22 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.



Film: Josef von Sternberg

See screenings of Austrian-born Josef von Sternberg‘s The Docks of New York and The Scarlet Empress.

Free. Docks, 12 p.m., and Empress, 2 p.m. at the Pratt’s Central Library.

Art: Monet and Manet

Get close enough to see the masters’ distinctive brushstrokes at A La Table with Monet and Manet: A French Wine Tasting Dinner, held in the Walters Art Museum’s 19th-century galleries. Part of the Artful Dining series, the event will feature French food and wine presented by chef Jerry Pellegrino of Schola.

Tickets: $225. 7 p.m. at the Walters.

SUNDAY 22

Lecture: The Underground Railroad

Celebrated author and Civil War historian Scott Mingus presents on the history of the Underground Railroad in York and Baltimore counties.

Tickets: $5, free to Historical Society members. 2 p.m. at Almshouse in Cockeysville.

Festival: HaitiFest

Celebrate the culture of Haiti and the newly established sister-city relationship between Columbia and Cap-Haitien. Enjoy art, food, music, dancing and more.

Free. 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Slayton House in Columbia.