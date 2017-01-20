Baltimore Beauty Minute: EIC Betsy Boyd Shares Her Morning Routine Steal her look—affordably!

By Kimberly Uslin



bbIn our new online series, Baltimore Beauty Minute, we’re bringing you skincare secrets and makeup tips from Baltimore’s most STYLE-ish women. For our inaugural post, our Editor-in-Chief Betsy Boyd spills on looking well-rested…even with twin 2-year-olds in tow.

SKIN SECRETS

A.M.: “I’m pretty busy because of the twins, so I don’t have a lot of time. But I wash my face with Neutrogena cream cleanser every day, then put on Melamin by Zein Obagi ($66), a cream that smooths and lightens my complexion, followed by Obagi’s Daily Power Defense moisturizer ($150). I finish things off with Cetaphil moisturizer with 30 SPF sunscreen ($14).”

P.M.: “I wash with Neutrogena’s Pore Refining Exfoliating Cleanser ($8), then apply Obagi Melamix ($64) mixed with prescription Tretinol three times a week. On the other nights, I use Clinique Ultra-Surge Moisturizer ($39).

MY MAKEUP BAG

Foundation: Bobbi Brown Tinted Moisturizer, $46
Concealer: Garnier Skin Renew Anti-Dark-Circle Roller with caffeine, $13 Blush: Smashbox Master Class Palette: Lighting Theory, $45
Eyeshadow: Same as above
Eyeliner: Revlon ColorStay Skinny in Black Out and Green Spark, $5 each
Eyebrow pencil: Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Pencil in rich brown, $21 (a gift from my aesthetician friend Arika Casebolt!)
Mascara: W7 Lashtastic Falsies, $5
Lipstick: Revlon Super Lustrous in Rum Raisin, $6
Setting spray: Makeup Factory Hydro Balance Fixing Spray, (a gift from my talented makeup artist friend Lindsay Ebbin)

