By Kimberly Uslin





In our new online series, Baltimore Beauty Minute, we’re bringing you skincare secrets and makeup tips from Baltimore’s most STYLE-ish women. For our inaugural post, our Editor-in-Chief Betsy Boyd spills on looking well-rested…even with twin 2-year-olds in tow.

SKIN SECRETS

A.M.: “I’m pretty busy because of the twins, so I don’t have a lot of time. But I wash my face with Neutrogena cream cleanser every day, then put on Melamin by Zein Obagi ($66), a cream that smooths and lightens my complexion, followed by Obagi’s Daily Power Defense moisturizer ($150). I finish things off with Cetaphil moisturizer with 30 SPF sunscreen ($14).”

P.M.: “I wash with Neutrogena’s Pore Refining Exfoliating Cleanser ($8), then apply Obagi Melamix ($64) mixed with prescription Tretinol three times a week. On the other nights, I use Clinique Ultra-Surge Moisturizer ($39).

MY MAKEUP BAG

Foundation: Bobbi Brown Tinted Moisturizer, $46

Concealer: Garnier Skin Renew Anti-Dark-Circle Roller with caffeine, $13 Blush: Smashbox Master Class Palette: Lighting Theory, $45

Eyeshadow: Same as above

Eyeliner: Revlon ColorStay Skinny in Black Out and Green Spark, $5 each

Eyebrow pencil: Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Pencil in rich brown, $21 (a gift from my aesthetician friend Arika Casebolt!)

Mascara: W7 Lashtastic Falsies, $5

Lipstick: Revlon Super Lustrous in Rum Raisin, $6

Setting spray: Makeup Factory Hydro Balance Fixing Spray, (a gift from my talented makeup artist friend Lindsay Ebbin)