After a successful first run, Light City will return to Baltimore this spring from March 31 to April. According to a press release, the festival will transform the city into an interactive playground of 23 light installations, spanning across 8 Baltimore neighborhoods. The BGE Light Art Walk will return as well, bigger and brighter than ever with a 1.5 mile-long walk that takes viewers through the artworks, the music, the performance tents, the locally sourced food tents and the children’s tent, Mini Light City. The free festival will last nine days, running from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Each night will have a special event starting at 8 p.m., kicking off opening night with the Light City Parade.
Along with fun, interactive installations and activities, Labs@LightCity will be hosting guest speakers during the day at the IMET Columbus Center. The diverse speakers will represent six industries: Health, Design, Green, Education, Social, and Food. Some of these speakers include the founder of Food Tank Danielle Neirenberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee, international chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, and New York Times-best-selling author Alec Ross. (To see a complete list of speakers and the prices, visit the Labs@LightCity website.)