After a successful first run, Light City will return to Baltimore this spring from March 31 to April. According to a press release, the festival will transform the city into an interactive playground of 23 light installations, spanning across 8 Baltimore neighborhoods. The BGE Light Art Walk will return as well, bigger and brighter than ever with a 1.5 mile-long walk that takes viewers through the artworks, the music, the performance tents, the locally sourced food tents and the children’s tent, Mini Light City. The free festival will last nine days, running from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Each night will have a special event starting at 8 p.m., kicking off opening night with the Light City Parade.