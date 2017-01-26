By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 26

Theater: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Feel the earth move with this fantastic production. Read our review here.

Tickets: $42-$174. Jan 24-29 at the Hippodrome.

Convention: Baltimore Boat Show

The Baltimore Boat Show is dropping its anchor at Baltimore Convention Center—browse through hundreds of the latest boat models and marine accessories, experience stand-up paddle boarding, join the 6th annual Crab Pickin’ Contest and learn all about boats in the fishing and boating seminars.

Tickets: $14. Jan. 26-28 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Jan. 29 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at Baltimore Convention Center.



FRIDAY 27

Art: Mickalene Thomas

In this two-part exhibition, “Muse” and “tete-a-tete,” photographer Mickalene Thomas showcases her own startling images and those that have inspired her.

Free. Jan. 27-March 12, with opening reception at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at MICA’s Fox Building.

Event: Polar Bear Plunge

Head out in the cold for a cool cause at Sandy Point State Park! As always, the plunge benefits the Special Olympics of Maryland and promises that you’ll be “freezin’ for a reason.”

Free (with $75 donation). Jan. 26-28 at Sandy Point State Park.

SATURDAY 28

Music: The Smithereens

From the mid-1980s through the early 1990s, The Smithereens cranked out melodic, high-octane, two-guitar power pop that highlighted the thoughtful, often literate, lyrics of singer-songwriter Pat DiNizio. DiNizio, guitarist Jim Babjak and drummer/rock historian Dennis Diken remain from the original lineup, joined by bassist Severo Jornacion.

Tickets: $35. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Rams Head on Stage (Annapolis).



Art: Take Me Away to the Stars

See gallery owner Myrtis Bedolla in conversation with Stephen Towns, the artist behind Take Me Away to the Stars: The Mystery, Magic, and Myth of Nat Turner.

Free. 3-5 p.m. at Galerie Myrtis.

Party: Black and White Party 2017

Come to this Alice and Wonderland-themed event, an “epic contemporary interpretation of the childhood classic.”

Tickets: $75. 8 p.m. at Enoch Pratt Free Library.



SUNDAY 29

Festival: Lunar New Year

Join the Walters Art Museum in welcoming the Year of the Rooster! Embrace the spirit at this celebration by participating in art activities and watching traditional Lunar New Year performances featuring the Baltimore Chinese School, Johns Hopkins Lion Dance Troupe and Korean dance groups Sang Hee Ju Traditional Dance Company and Stepping Stones.

Free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Walters Art Museum.



Image courtesy of the Plunge Maryland Facebook.