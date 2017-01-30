By STYLE Staff





Does it seem a bit pretentious to call a bra and a pair of leggings the “UA Arris Project“? Maybe. Are they pretty darn cool? Definitely.

The two pieces were conceived of and made at UA Lighthouse, Kevin Plank’s newest “design and manufacturing hub,” as part of its first-ever capsule collection. The fancy terminology doesn’t stop there, though—the $50 sports bra “delivers strategic support” with Ergonomic flatlock seams, reducing chafing and pressure points and featuring trendy-yet-functional cooling mesh.

And the leggings? At $120, they feature a “next-to-skin” fit, those trusty ergonomic seams and an ankle hem that UA promises feels “ridiculously smooth.” Slick design and utilitarian features like an elastic-free waistband and small concealed pocket make them as pretty as they are practical (assuming you’re not frightened by the price tag).

We poke fun, but Plank and his designers definitely have a winner in the American-made “Project.” Keep an eye out for more precision-made pieces—we’re sure this is just the beginning.