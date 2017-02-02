By Brave Williams





My sister, who runs Little M, styles me for everything—she understands my curves and has a good eye. She knows I like to dress according to what I’m performing. Something like this would be perfect for singing “Can’t Wait” from my new album, Brave Williams. (It’s all about telling my man how excited I am to see him and love on him, and how elated I am to be at peace and be in love.) But I like to have fun and switch it up, too. For hip-hop, for example, I might throw on some leather pants and a T-shirt. Whatever the look, it’s all about bringing tons of energy and confidence on stage and off.

WHAT I’M WEARING: My sister chose this glamorous Jovani mermaid gown ($695, jovani.com) to arouse a sense of warmth, love and seduction—all with a sultry Spanish appeal. It’s so beautiful, and it puts a definite focus on my curves, too: The way the roses trail down the gown is sexy, but soft, and shows off a little cleavage while still keeping it classy. I love the heavy Panacea Rope Tassel earrings ($32, Nordstrom), which are very trendy and elegant, but the sexiest thing I’m wearing is definitely my smile. If you have a radiant spirit, everything else just falls into place.

Model: Brave Williams

Photographer: Christopher Myers

Clothing Stylist: Maria V. Williams/ LITTLE M STYLE

Hair Stylist: Chanté Gray

Makeup Artist: Jackie Cyrille