Weekend Plans: What to Do Feb. 2-5 There's way more to this weekend than just football!

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 2

Theater: Great Expectations

In this production of Charles Dickens’ sizable novel, six actors take on 35 roles, including the manipulative Miss Havisham, the lovely but chilly Estella, the kindly Joe and the surprising Magwitch.

Tickets:$25-$64. Feb. 1-March 5 at Everyman Theatre.



FRIDAY 3

Music: Steve Fidyk

Jazz drummer/educator/author Steve Fidyk (who earned his master’s at the University of Maryland) leads a quartet through swinging interpretations of songs by Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and, somewhat unexpectedly, Brian Wilson (the Beach Boys’ melancholy “In My Room”), not forgetting his own protean originals.

Tickets: $10-$17. 8 p.m. at An die Musik LIVE.



Event: Black History Month Celebration at the National Aquarium

This celebration “will focus on the roles African Americans have played within the Chesapeake Bay’s maritime and seafood industries and examine how they are shaping its future,” according to the Aquarium’s website. Enjoy food, demonstrations, activities and more–all included in the price of admission.

Tickets: Free with price of admission. 5-8 p.m. at the National Aquarium.

Art: School 33 Openings

Celebrate the openings of three new exhibitions at School 33 Art Center: “Wave and Particle,” “Low Noise,” and “if there be flooding” with this all-purpose opening reception.

Free. 6 p.m. at School 33 Art Center.

Show: Floetic Friday

Kick off Black History Month at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum with a special “Black Love” edition of Floetic Friday featuring poetry, emcees, DJs and more.

Tickets: $6-$8. 7 p.m. at Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

SATURDAY 4

Music: Peabody Symphony Orchestra

BSO Music Director Marin Alsop leads the Peabody Symphony Orchestra in a performance of works by a trio of modern masters: Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” Richard Strauss’ “Don Juan, Op. 20” and Dimitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47.” F

Free. 8 p.m. at Peabody Institute.



Festival: IceFest

The holidays may have passed, but winter fun has only just begun! Celebrate the freezing season with Sykesville Main Street’s IceFest, a daylong celebration featuring awesome ice sculptures, an ice skating rink and an ice playground (brrr!). Chill out with tasty treats, shopping, family-friendly activities and animal encounters with a penguin (and an unannounced “special guest”) courtesy of the Baltimore Zoo Mobile.

Free. 1-6 p.m. in Downtown Sykesville.



Literature: Booklover’s Breakfast

See celebrated children’s, young adult and contemporary fiction author Jaqueline Woodson discuss her new book “Another Brooklyn.”

Registration required. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

Music: International Guitar Night

Hear guitar masters from all over the world at this special event, hosted by “legendary Gypsy guitarist” Lulo Reindardt.

Tickets: $30-$35. 8 p.m. at the Gordon Center.

SUNDAY 5

Music: Beethoven’s Kitchen

What makes classical music even more pleasant? Bottomless bellinis. Join Symphony Number One at FLAVOR restaurant for their Beethoven brunch!

Tickets: $5-$15. 1 p.m. at FLAVOR.

Sports: Superbowl 51

Head to one of the countless Balitmore bars participating in “Big Game” specials to watch the Patriots take on the Falcons (or, you know, Lady Gaga at halftime).

Prices vary. All over town.