By Terri Steel





Established in 2002, New York City’s Museum of Sex offers a stimulating peek into the evolution of human sexuality by tracing our collective provocative history with a whimsical eye. Ongoing exhibitions include “HARDCORE,” which features hand-drawn cartoons, how-to manuals and the first stag film—the salacious, silent A Free Ride (circa 1915) exudes a tongue-in-cheek naughtiness. Credits read: “Directed by A. Wise Guy. Cinematography by Will B. Hard.” Also on view: “ObjectXXX,” a saucy array of artifacts drawn from the museum’s archives, notably Baltimore burlesque legend Blaze Starr’s dressing-room sign and a copy of Playboy in Braille. For an extra $3, visit “Jump for Joy,” an interactive installation that mashes up carnival funhouse with uninhibited gym courtesy of a bevy of oversized bouncy breasts. The atypical museum shop boasts a table filled with erotic toys, among other unconventional items, while a sumptuous basement bar offers cocktails for sale, plus complimentary fortune cookies laced with titillating messages. Ours: “Lucky Number: 69-69-69-69” on one side and “A kiss makes the heart young again/sex makes the heart fun again” on the other. Wink, wink.

Admission: $18.50 (must be at least 18 years old). museumofsex.com