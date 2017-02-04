By Kimberly Uslin





It’s February, a month famous for its flowers—or, at least, the mad rush to order them before the fourteenth. But why break the bank this V-Day when you can drop a fiver for a bouquet that’s just as fabulous?

Enter $5 Fridays at Flowers & Fancies in Owings Mills. Tucked into the office park that just so happens to be home to STYLE HQ, the florist offers a gorgeous array of $5 options.

Granted, the bouquets aren’t huge, but the blooms themselves are beautiful, including high-quality flowers like roses and lilies and minimal carnations/baby’s breath/other gas-station fare.

Stop by and see for yourself—you just might run into a STYLE staffer (we’re obsessed!).