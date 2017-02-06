Center Stage Unveils New Charm City-Centric Brand The community favorite will now be known as "Baltimore Center Stage."

By Katherine Schauer and Kimberly Uslin





In STYLE’s most recent issue, Judith Krummeck detailed Center Stage’s massive physical renovations. Now, the state theater of Maryland has revealed its plan for a different type of makeover: a Baltimore-based rebranding effort featuring a new name, new logo and new tech-savvy website.

Why the transformation? Baltimore Center Stage wanted their new look and identity to reflect the ever-changing world of theater. By adding the word “Baltimore” to the original moniker, the company is hoping to embrace the theater’s roots in the proud Baltimore community.

As Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah said in a press release, “This is a transformational time for our theater. The changes to our building, our name and our look reflect our commitment to innovation and accessibility and the positive impact the arts can have on the community. And as we transform, Baltimore is in the midst of its own Renaissance. Adding Baltimore to the theater’s name allows us to honor our vibrant hometown wherever our work takes us.”

Kwei-Armah worked tirelessly with design expert Abbott Miller throughout the last year to make this new identity a success. They hope the new look and name will help enhance the theater’s commitment to “engaging, enriching, and entertaining audiences through both contemporary and classical theater, ” as well as their inclusive mission of “Access for all.”

See for yourself March 3 as Baltimore Center Stage celebrates its grand re-opening with an evening showing of The White Snake.