A Weekend on the Rocks The Ivy Hotel hosts its first ever Winter Whiskey Weekend Feb. 17-19.

By Katherine Schauer and Kimberly Uslin





Want to get away? You may not be able to hop on the next plane to Punta Cana, but you can set up a spirited staycation at Mount Vernon’s Ivy Hotel. The luxe spot is hosting its first-ever Winter Whiskey Weekend, a two-day celebration of all things malt and mash—and they want to bring in more Baltimoreans.

Whiskey lovers are invited to stay for two nights, with a decadent schedule of a 5-course meal with Glenmorangie pairings led by keynote speaker Clarke Boyer, guided whiskey tastings, and a whiskey-inspired brunch, not to mention nightcaps in the billiard room with board games.

Guests will also have all of the Ivy Hotel’s offerings at their fingertips, like daily high tea and access to the Mansion Bar and black car service. But be warned—the alcoholic extravaganza doesn’t come cheap, with packages starting at $1,670 for the weekend.

Still want to get your sip on? For more details, visit theivybaltimore.com or call 410-514-6500.