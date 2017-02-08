By Sydney Burrows





Why go red roses when you can go red carpet? Shake it up this Valentine’s Day with a celebrity-inspired bouquet from Urban Stems—the delivery chain recently bloomed in Baltimore and is offering a unique take on your typical February flowers. (They’ve even got a more masculine option for the man or not-so-pretty-in-pink lady in your life.) Not exactly romantically involved? Get your Parks and Rec-esque Galentine’s Day gifting on. Check out all the options below!

The Adele

Does your better half worships the British queen for her soulful ballads and tearful tunes? Say “Hello” with this bouquet of blush pink roses.

The Gaga

Inspired by the “Daring Diva” herself, this Lady Gaga-themed bouquet pops with pizzazz from pink roses, mini calla lilies and yellow aster. Your favorite person won’t be able to keep a poker face.

The Bey

If your Queen B commands attention whenever she walks into a room, this creamy-colored bouquet is guaranteed to catch her eye.

The JT

If your guy isn’t a huge fan of flowers, this sleek gift of bourbon dark chocolate and a black dinosaur planter is the perfect replacement. The air plant will survive anything, so your favorite man can focus on being his smooth, savvy self this Valentine’s Day.

The Galentine

Valentine’s Day isn’t only for couples. Show your gals how much you appreciate your long talks and ice-cream binges this Galentine’s Day with best friend temporary tattoos, rose gold dinosaur planters and “Cheers to Us” champagne gummy bears.