Weekend Plans: What to Do 2/9-2/12 Beer, ballet, cat yoga and the BMA. What more could you want?

THURSDAY 9

Art: Tamar Guimarães & Kasper Akhøj

The newest BMA Black Box exhibition celebrates the work of these talented filmmakers with a looped screening of “Captain Gervasio’s Family,” a psycho-spiritual 14-minute film.

Free. Through June 11 in the Black Box.

Lecture: Baltimore Brew

James Boicourt tells the tale of the founding and establishment of local brewery Charm City Meadworks.

Free. 7 p.m. at Light Street Branch of Pratt Library.

FRIDAY 10

Dance: Swan Lake

Experience the traditional ballet as performed by the incredibly talented State Ballet of Russia. Perfect for budding ballerinas.

Tickets: $61-$109. Feb. 10-11 at The Hippodrome Theatre.



Theater: Richard III

Turn the winter of your discontent into glorious summer with this creative World War 2-themed take on Shakespeare’s classic.

Tickets: $16-$43. Through March 5 at Chesapeake Shakespeare.

SATURDAY 11

Film: Filmtalk

Watch and discuss Frank Capra’s romantic comedy “It Happened One Night.”

Free. 12 p.m. at Meyerhoff Children’s Garden of the Pratt Central Library.



Drink: Love Is In The Air Wine Tasting

Get a little pre-Valentine’s Day romance in at this special wine tasting/education session with sommelier Julie Dalton. Chef Zack Mills will be serving up the snacks, too.

Tickets: $77. 4 p.m. at Wit & Wisdom.



Lecture: Creativity Exchange

This Saturday, the BMA hosts “Creativity Exchange: Intersections Between Black Artists and Black-Owned Businesses,” a daylong series of workshops, activities, networking and panel discussions aimed at advancing the work of Black artists and businesspeople.

Free. 12-5 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Fitness: Cat Yoga

This fun, feline-centric workout is just as it sounds: Yoga with a side of cats. Saturday’s kickoff celebration allows a preview of the new fitness series, held by the Harford County Humane Society. Bonus: All the kitties that join you for class are up for adoption!

Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Harford County Humane Society in Fallston.



SUNDAY 12

Music: Jazz for Lovers

Riff on romance at this special Valentine’s Day-themed concert.

Tickets: $10-$23. 5 & 6:30 p.m. at An Die Musik.

