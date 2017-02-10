THURSDAY 9
Art: Tamar Guimarães & Kasper Akhøj
The newest BMA Black Box exhibition celebrates the work of these talented filmmakers with a looped screening of “Captain Gervasio’s Family,” a psycho-spiritual 14-minute film.
Free. Through June 11 in the Black Box.
Lecture: Baltimore Brew
James Boicourt tells the tale of the founding and establishment of local brewery Charm City Meadworks.
Free. 7 p.m. at Light Street Branch of Pratt Library.
FRIDAY 10
Dance: Swan Lake
Experience the traditional ballet as performed by the incredibly talented State Ballet of Russia. Perfect for budding ballerinas.
Tickets: $61-$109. Feb. 10-11 at The Hippodrome Theatre.
Theater: Richard III
Turn the winter of your discontent into glorious summer with this creative World War 2-themed take on Shakespeare’s classic.
Tickets: $16-$43. Through March 5 at Chesapeake Shakespeare.
SATURDAY 11
Film: Filmtalk
Watch and discuss Frank Capra’s romantic comedy “It Happened One Night.”
Free. 12 p.m. at Meyerhoff Children’s Garden of the Pratt Central Library.
Drink: Love Is In The Air Wine Tasting
Get a little pre-Valentine’s Day romance in at this special wine tasting/education session with sommelier Julie Dalton. Chef Zack Mills will be serving up the snacks, too.
Tickets: $77. 4 p.m. at Wit & Wisdom.
Lecture: Creativity Exchange
This Saturday, the BMA hosts “Creativity Exchange: Intersections Between Black Artists and Black-Owned Businesses,” a daylong series of workshops, activities, networking and panel discussions aimed at advancing the work of Black artists and businesspeople.
Free. 12-5 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Fitness: Cat Yoga
This fun, feline-centric workout is just as it sounds: Yoga with a side of cats. Saturday’s kickoff celebration allows a preview of the new fitness series, held by the Harford County Humane Society. Bonus: All the kitties that join you for class are up for adoption!
Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Harford County Humane Society in Fallston.
SUNDAY 12
Music: Jazz for Lovers
Riff on romance at this special Valentine’s Day-themed concert.
Tickets: $10-$23. 5 & 6:30 p.m. at An Die Musik.
Image courtesy of the Charm City Meadworks Instagram.