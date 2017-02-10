Create an ultra-sensual bedroom setup just in time for Valentine's Day.

By Kimberly Uslin





Want to sex up your setup? Time to add a little touchable texture. According to the experts at Urban Threads, building a deliciously decadent boudoir is as easy as gathering the right ingredients.

To create this oh-so-inviting, cozy-chic love nest, UT interior designer Jane O’Donoghue says, her team used several layers of texture, warmth and subtle color variation. From the bottom up: Egyptian cotton sheets (the higher the thread count, the better) in pure white for a crisp, clean base; cozy quilted coverlets in cream and caramel faux silk (the better to slip and slide on); an embroidered duvet to keep the chill out; and a luxe vegan fur throw for some seriously sexy snuggle power.

Amp up the sensuous glam with some look-but-don’t-touch gilded pillows (they’ll look just as good on the floor—wink!), and, of course, bubbly for two and a sumptuous-smelling candle.

Want to replicate the room’s romance?

Remember, the bed is the focal point—so keep the rest of your salon simple with clean, minimalist white walls, airy lighting and glittering accent pieces.

Sleep well (or, ahem, don’t).

BEST. BED. EVER.

Sheets: Traditions 400 Thread Count Sheeting in White

Quilt: Lili Alessandra Silk & Sensibility Quilt and Matching Shams in Ivory

Duvet: Alexandre Turpault Duvet and Matching Shams in Palais Royal/Ivory

Throw: Bedford Cottage Siberian Ivory Throw

Pillows: Cloud9 Decorative Pillows in Gold Hair on Hide and Charcoal Linen