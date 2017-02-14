By Emily Barr





Spring is coming. Can you feel it? This month, we’re heading to one of my favorite neighborhoods: Georgetown, where old meets new in the perfect union of historical landmarks and contemporary hotspots. Whether you’re looking for a day of shopping and good eats, a leisurely hike or a stroll along the brick sidewalks where chef Julia Child once lived, this happening hood has at all.

Let’s start with the C & O Canal trail. Offering easy access to the hub of the city, the trail is a great introduction to the colorful homes for which Georgetown is known. Friendly to hikers, cyclists and joggers, it’s perfect for soaking up some rays on one of those rare above-60 sunny February days. And for the dog-lovers out there, you’re in luck! The folks here were super friendly to me and my pooch (who certainly didn’t mind the extra attention).

Next, we made our way to the shopping district. Whether you’re more of a Paper Source or a Patagonia person, you’ll find what speaks to you…and even if you’re not a shop-till-you-drop type, the friendly vibes alone are worth the trip. Interspersed throughout are historical attractions, like The Old Stone House, built in 1765, and there’s a lovely green space out back where you’re free to wander, picnic or simply soak up your surroundings.

Another great spot to picnic? The steps of Waterfront Park. Pack or pick up some sandwiches to go, and enjoy the view of the Potomac. If you’re feeling a little more active, go right down to the water’s edge or run or bike along the trail that borders it. (Bicycles are available for rental at the various Capital Bikeshare locations throughout the city.)

After you’ve refueled, escape the hustle and bustle to enjoy the quiet residential side streets. The bright rowhomes and enchanting turret houses are stunning—while we have some gorgeous row spots in Charm City, but it’s hard not to imagine yourself in a Georgetown spot.

Finally, make your way over to the Tudor Place: Historic House and Garden. The 1816 house is free and open to the public and marks a perfect tranquil spot to end your day’s adventures, surrounded by a gazebo, fountain and budding branches.

After leaving Georgetown, I couldn’t help but to wonder why I don’t visit more often. The neighborhood is friendly without being overbearing, easy to navigate (even for the direction-impaired like myself) and endlessly charming. And best of all, your visit can be planned on a whim. I did a little research before I set off, but could have done just as well without. So pick a day or a weekend, and head out for some solo or family fun! You really can’t go wrong with this Capitol beauty.