By Kimberly Uslin





After a decades-long run at Cross Keys, Baltimore boutique Ruth Shaw will be moving to the newly renovated Shops at Kenilworth. The move is anticipated to take place in September.

“The revamped mix of specialty stores, convenient Towson location and longstanding community tradition at The Shops at Kenilworth make it a perfect fit,” said Ray Mitchener, owner of Ruth Shaw, in a press release. “We’re excited to serve our current and future customers in this dynamic new location over the next 40 years.”

The store will join a revamped selection of women’s and lifestyle offerings in the Shops, including Amaryllis, Quiet Storm and Liza Byrd. And, perhaps best of all, it will be located across from the new Trader Joe’s on the building’s second level—making it easy to go from couture to cookie butter (and honestly, what else could you need?).