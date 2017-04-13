There's plenty to see and do in Charm City this weekend.

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 13

Theater: That Face

Baltimore Center Stage’s Third Space, an intimate 99-seat theater, makes its debut with “That Face,” a play about a dysfunctional family by Polly Stenham. After the show, there will be a post-party with board games, drinks, music and more.

Tickets: $25. April 13-23 at Baltimore Center Stage.

Art: Sacrifice

Rene Trevino presents “Sacrifice” (works on paper), a re-imagining of history and popular culture through the lens of his Mexican-American heritage.

Opening reception April 13 6-8 p.m. at Motor House. April 13-May 14.

Magic: David London’s Weekend of Magic

Magician David London brings his bold brand of fantasy and trickery to the Theatre Project for a fun-fulled weekend of shows.

Tickets: $20-$80. April 13-15 at the Theatre Project.

FRIDAY 14

Art: Touchy Feely

Engage in a truly tactile experience with “Touchy/Feely,” a new exhibition from Baltimore Jewelry Center. According to a press release, “viewers

will be invited to touch, hold and wear the work featured in the exhibition.”

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Through June 2 at the Baltimore Jewelry Center.

Music: Paisley Funkshun

Get on the good foot (or feet) exactly one year after Prince’s final concert (in Atlanta) with Paisley FunkShun: four hours of His Purpleness’ music, plus songs in which he had a creative hand (by Vanity 6, Sheila E., Wendy and Lisa, The Time, et al.), offered up by four DJs. Ticketholders are automatically entered into a raffle to win Prince collectibles, including photographer Steve Parke’s forthcoming book, Picturing Prince. Expect visual effects to accompany the music, plus light hors d’oeuvres and drinks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the In a Perfect World Foundation, No Kid Hungry and the Penn North Kids Safe Zone.

Tickets: $17. 7 p.m. at the American Visionary Art Museum.



Music: Def Leppard

Embrace your inner ’80s diva when Def Leppard, Poison, XXX and Tesla come to Baltimore.

Tickets: $30-$125. 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

Dance: Burlesque

Ruby Rockafella returns with her lush and lascivious variety show.

Tickets: $15-$17. 9 p.m. at 13.5% Wine Bar.

SATURDAY 15

Race: My Lady’s Manor

Maryland’s timber racing season kicks off with the punishing 3-mile steeplechase My Lady’s Manor, the headliner on a four-race, over-the-jumps card set amid the gently rolling hills of northern Baltimore County. This genteel event also boasts live music, food vendors and a peck of horse-related merchandisers, all for the benefit of Ladew Topiary Gardens. Not forgetting a post-races Champagne reception.

Admission: $40-$70. 1:30 p.m. in Monkton.



Event: Spring Tea and Easter Bonnet Contest

Don your finest and enjoy a four-course tea. Prizes will be awarded for the best bonnet, so don’t be shy!

Tickets: $37.50. 11:30 a.m. at the Elkridge Furnace Inn.

Event: March for the Animals

Join the Maryland SPCA for a one-mile walkathon to raise money for Baltimore’s pets in need. Shop from more than 80 vendors, meet adoptable pets, enter your pets in contests and more.

Admission: $40. 10 a.m. at 1101 Russell Street.

SUNDAY 16

Limited schedule due to Easter Sunday.