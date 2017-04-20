THURSDAY 20
Books: Friends of Towson Library Book Sale
Fill your shelves with this massive sale benefiting the Baltimore County Public Libraries.
Tickets: Free for Friends, $10 non-Friends. April 20-23 at Towson Library.
Theater: A Short Reunion
Single Carrot bends the barriers of traditional theater with “A Short Reunion,” a sort of walking tour of Remington featuring a number of commissioned shorts—and all of the original Carrot Ensemble members.
Tickets: $29. April 20-30 beginning at Single Carrot Theatre.
Event: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
Step right up—it’s the last time this circus will ever come to Baltimore. (Fittingly, the theme for the final performance is “Out of this World.”)
Tickets: Starting at $7.50. April 20-30 at Royal Farms Arena.
FRIDAY 21
Food: “The Supper” Cooking Competition
Baltimore’s best chefs from Magdalena, Wit & Wisdom and more face off at this benefit event for The St. Agnes Foundation, emceed by Brian Voltaggio and Julia Bainbridge.
Tickets: $300, with tiered sponsorship available. 6:30 p.m. at Loyola Blakefield.
Event: A Spring Day in London
Go posh at the Walters with a special flower-arranging demonstration and High Tea in the Sculpture Court, followed by a book signing from Longwood Gardens faculty member Jane Godshalk.
Tickets: $50-$90. 10:30 a.m. at the Walters.
Event: Sagamore Spirit Tours
The new Sagamore Spirit Distillery in Port Covington is celebrating its opening weekend with free tours—but be sure to sign up in advance.
Free. April 21-23 at Sagamore Spirit.
Nature: Bird-a-Thon
Enjoy a fantastic outdoors experience while aiding the environment via Bird-A-Thon, a creative fundraising initiative filled with birds, binoculars and buddies. To participate, simply form a team and collect pledges. Then venture outside and get to birding. For every species your group identifies, the Irvine Nature Center receives a donation. Spotting more birds means more funding for the center’s educational and environmental programs, which range from student field trips to animal care.
April 21–May 29.
Event: Dog Show
Get a taste of Westminster in Timonium when the Baltimore County Kennel Club’s Dog Show trots into town. Attracting nearly 3,000 canines from Dachshunds to Dobermans, the weekend-long event features a variety of competition levels: obedience, dock jumping, agility, specialties, best in breed and, of course, best in show. A host of vendors round out the four-legged fun, peddling toys, treats, clothing and more for man’s (and woman’s) best friend.
Admission: $5 per car. April 21-24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
SATURDAY 22
Festival: Waterfront Spring Festival
Welcome the blooming season with this fun festival, featuring live music, food, kids’ activities, appearances by Ravens and more.
Free. 12-6 p.m. at Rash Field.
Event: Mortified LIVE
The hilariously awkward storytelling show returns.
Tickets: $15-$20. 8 p.m. at the Ideal Arts Space.
Fashion: MICA Experimental Fashion Show
MICA’s Fiber students present a creative exhibition mixing “fashion, performance, dance, puppetry and other media” at this can’t-miss event.
Tickets: $14. Two showings at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Baltimore War Memorial.
SUNDAY 23
Food: Farmer’s Market Opens
Celebrate spring with this Baltimore staple! This year, the Market & Bazaar will be presenting special “First Sunday” events. First up? A BBQ competition benefiting the Maryland Farmers’ Market Association’s Maryland Market Money Program.
Free. 7 a.m.-noon underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.
Comedy: Woodbourne Comedy Night
Baltimore Comedy Factory presents a night of laughs from hilarious comedians, raffle prizes and more benefitting the Woodbourne Center.
Tickets: $25. 7 p.m. at Best Western Plus Hotel on O’Donnell St.
Image courtesy of the Baltimore Farmer’s Market Facebook.