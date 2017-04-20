By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 20

Books: Friends of Towson Library Book Sale

Fill your shelves with this massive sale benefiting the Baltimore County Public Libraries.

Tickets: Free for Friends, $10 non-Friends. April 20-23 at Towson Library.

Theater: A Short Reunion

Single Carrot bends the barriers of traditional theater with “A Short Reunion,” a sort of walking tour of Remington featuring a number of commissioned shorts—and all of the original Carrot Ensemble members.

Tickets: $29. April 20-30 beginning at Single Carrot Theatre.

Event: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Step right up—it’s the last time this circus will ever come to Baltimore. (Fittingly, the theme for the final performance is “Out of this World.”)

Tickets: Starting at $7.50. April 20-30 at Royal Farms Arena.

FRIDAY 21

Food: “The Supper” Cooking Competition

Baltimore’s best chefs from Magdalena, Wit & Wisdom and more face off at this benefit event for The St. Agnes Foundation, emceed by Brian Voltaggio and Julia Bainbridge.

Tickets: $300, with tiered sponsorship available. 6:30 p.m. at Loyola Blakefield.

Event: A Spring Day in London

Go posh at the Walters with a special flower-arranging demonstration and High Tea in the Sculpture Court, followed by a book signing from Longwood Gardens faculty member Jane Godshalk.

Tickets: $50-$90. 10:30 a.m. at the Walters.

Event: Sagamore Spirit Tours

The new Sagamore Spirit Distillery in Port Covington is celebrating its opening weekend with free tours—but be sure to sign up in advance.

Free. April 21-23 at Sagamore Spirit.

Nature: Bird-a-Thon

Enjoy a fantastic outdoors experience while aiding the environment via Bird-A-Thon, a creative fundraising initiative filled with birds, binoculars and buddies. To participate, simply form a team and collect pledges. Then venture outside and get to birding. For every species your group identifies, the Irvine Nature Center receives a donation. Spotting more birds means more funding for the center’s educational and environmental programs, which range from student field trips to animal care.

April 21–May 29.



Event: Dog Show

Get a taste of Westminster in Timonium when the Baltimore County Kennel Club’s Dog Show trots into town. Attracting nearly 3,000 canines from Dachshunds to Dobermans, the weekend-long event features a variety of competition levels: obedience, dock jumping, agility, specialties, best in breed and, of course, best in show. A host of vendors round out the four-legged fun, peddling toys, treats, clothing and more for man’s (and woman’s) best friend.

Admission: $5 per car. April 21-24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.



SATURDAY 22

Festival: Waterfront Spring Festival

Welcome the blooming season with this fun festival, featuring live music, food, kids’ activities, appearances by Ravens and more.

Free. 12-6 p.m. at Rash Field.

Event: Mortified LIVE

The hilariously awkward storytelling show returns.

Tickets: $15-$20. 8 p.m. at the Ideal Arts Space.

Fashion: MICA Experimental Fashion Show

MICA’s Fiber students present a creative exhibition mixing “fashion, performance, dance, puppetry and other media” at this can’t-miss event.

Tickets: $14. Two showings at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Baltimore War Memorial.

SUNDAY 23

Food: Farmer’s Market Opens

Celebrate spring with this Baltimore staple! This year, the Market & Bazaar will be presenting special “First Sunday” events. First up? A BBQ competition benefiting the Maryland Farmers’ Market Association’s Maryland Market Money Program.

Free. 7 a.m.-noon underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.

Comedy: Woodbourne Comedy Night

Baltimore Comedy Factory presents a night of laughs from hilarious comedians, raffle prizes and more benefitting the Woodbourne Center.

Tickets: $25. 7 p.m. at Best Western Plus Hotel on O’Donnell St.

Image courtesy of the Baltimore Farmer’s Market Facebook.