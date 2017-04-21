By Kimberly Uslin





Rainbow hair is everywhere right now—from the over-the-top unicorn trend to “eclipting” (whatever that is), it seems traditional blondes and brunettes just aren’t cutting it anymore … even for the over-30 crowd. Enter Salon Craft, a Lutherville-based salon that’s fully embracing the rise of fashion color.

“We have a very diverse clientele,” says owner Samantha Kolbe, “so the older crowd is there in the morning, which crosses over into the moms in the afternoon and the professionals in the evening. They’re all seeing each other and seeing the different looks we’re doing, especially the fashion color … and they want to try it. Why should teenagers have all the fun?”

Newcomers—generally in their 40s and 50s—start subtly, Kolbe says, adding a few streaks here and there or a bit of color to the underside of their styles. But in many cases, they receive such positive feedback that they come back ready to take things to a new level—full highlights, multiple colors or even a whole head of colorful hair. (Sound like a big step? Don’t worry, the salon also offers more understated metallic dyes, like dusty pink or silvery blue.)

One caveat: Though tons of fun, a multichromatic coif can require a bit more maintenance. The dyes are professional quality (no Manic Panic, promise!), but still require bleaching to increase visibility, so be sure you’re treating those locks with love. Oh, and don’t forget the color-safe shampoo, which you should pick up from the salon itself—your grocery store go-to will leave you looking more drab than fab.

If you still need a little nudge, look no further than Kolbe herself. The owner’s cute pixie changes colors every few weeks! Now that’s what we call tintspiration.