By Emily Rose Barr





This month, I took a trip down the Eastern Shore to the coolest small town in America: Berlin. (Well, in their humble opinion at least.) Just 10 minutes from Ocean City and 15 minutes from Assateague Island, this quaint oasis is downright charming. It’s no wonder the director of Runaway Bride picked it as the ultimate small-town setting for the Julia Roberts classic.

My pup and I took a stroll through downtown’s Main Street, where the Victorian Town Center and historic homes mingle with contemporary shops and restaurants. On a weekday, it was relatively quiet, but I got the feeling this is a town where everyone knows your name.

Berlin has successfully managed to maintain its historic vibe without feeling artificial. It’s welcoming without trying too hard, and friendly to locals and visitors alike. (When I dipped into a bakery, the customer behind me simply ordered “the usual.”)

Berlin hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from outdoor movie nights and concerts to a Peach Festival in August. They even have Bathtub Races! (Google it.) If you’re still not convinced, Downtown Berlin is also a National Historic District, and home to a variety of art galleries and antique shops. Whether you’re there for the day, or just an afternoon, you’ll find something to suit your fancy.

This spot is the ideal accompaniment to the waterfront of the Eastern Shore, and is well worth a visit. I first discovered it 5 years ago, and little has changed, from the tea room to the peach shed. Some places are just perfectly preserved.