Green Spring Station Celebrates New Courtyard The renovated space will hold its first community event Thursday, April 27.

By Katherine Schauer and Kimberly Uslin





Get a taste of Italy in Green Spring Station this week as it hosts its first public event in the newly renovated courtyard. Befitting the addition of an authentic Italian pergola, Maryvale Prep hosts “Wines of the World — A Tasting at the Station,” featuring wines and craft beers from across the globe.

Guests can take in the latest updates to the 15,000-square-foot space, including the aforementioned pergola, a fire-and-water fountain, free WiFi, new “aesthetically pleasing” lighting and heated tiles to alleviate snow buildup (though snow hopefully won’t be a factor at the late-April event).

The hope is that the new layout will encourage more people (especially charity organizations and other community players) to consider Green Spring when looking for an event venue.

“We specifically redesigned our courtyard to accommodate large groups and be a great spot to hold charitable and community events,” said Tom Peddy, principal of Foxleigh Enterprise, owner of Green Spring Station in a press release. “Green Spring has always been a community gathering place and this new courtyard with its beautiful pergola, expanded gathering space and pleasant atmosphere just adds to our appeal.”

Maryvale Prep’s event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on April 27. Tickets are $55 each or $100 for couples.