Weekend Plans: What To Do 4/27-4/30 It's a busy weekend in Baltimore!

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 27

Fundraiser: Homerun for Recovery

Enjoy a sports-themed evening of food, drinks, music and more, all benefiting “The Baltimore Station’s residential treatment center and therapeutic programs for veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction and homelessness to self-sufficiency.”

6-9:30 p.m. at PBR at Power Plant Live. Tickets: $70-$80.

Theater: Unscripted

Baltimore Improv presents their annual totally unscripted play for the 10th year. Each night, audience members bring their own props and ideas to influence the evening’s sure-to-be-hilarious performance.

April 27-May 13. Tickets: $15.

Discussion: Building an Inclusive Baltimore

The BMA hosts “Building an Inclusive Baltimore: A New Lens for Inclusion at The Baltimore Museum of Art” in conjunction with international mediators Beyond Conflict.

6:30-8:30 p.m. at the BMA. Free.

FRIDAY 28

Music: Rachmaninoff and More

Maestra Marin Alsop taps three different composers—Arvo Pärt, Igor Stravinsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff—for a thoughtful program that probes spiritual reflection, inspiration, doubt and redemption.

April 28 and 30 at the Meyerhoff. Tickets: $33-$99.



Event: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

Longtime chums Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have, independent of each other, contributed to the transformation of TV’s nature and impact over the past 20 years. Cohen is the creative mind behind the wickedly successful “Real Housewives” franchise, as well as host of the late-night chat/celeb news show “Watch What Happens Live,” while Cooper has worked as a news reporter and anchor for legacy TV networks and cable channels alike, currently helming CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” For AC2, they freely converse with each other and, together, with the audience.

8 p.m.at the Hippodrome. Tickets: $89-$710.

Festival: Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

Discover master craftspeople, as well as new and emerging artists, at the time-tested Sugarloaf Crafts Festival. These include artisans and designers working in wood, glass, jewelry, textiles, metal, ceramics, painting, sculpture, leather and specialty foods.

April 28-30 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets $8 (online), $10 (event day), free (kids 12 and younger).



Film: MICA Filmmaking Screenings

See the products of MICA’s inaugural filmmaking MFA program firsthand as seniors screen their thesis productions, including everything from “episodic pilots and “narrative films” to documentary programming.

April 28-30 at MICA’s Brown Center.

Art: ‘Merica and You Can’t Just Draw a Line in the Sand

Two new exhibitions open at School 33 Art Center: ‘Merica, an exploration of American iconography, and You Can’t Just Draw a Line in the Sand, an upending of traditional trajectories.

April 28-June 17 at School 33. Free.

SATURDAY 29

Festival: CityLit

Befitting 2017’s renewed focus on the rights of women, celebrated feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie headlines the 14th annual CityLit Fest. For the keynote event, Adichie, best known for her novels “Americanah” and “Half a Yellow Sun” (as well as the 11.6 million-view TED talk “The Danger of a Single Story”), will appear in conversation with WYPR’s Tom Hall. Other fest programming includes a craft talk with novelist Dinaw Mengestu; panel discussions with Womanist/ Feminist Poets & Writers and Radius of Arab American Writers; workshops in editing, grants for writers and more; and readings from a litany of local poets and prose authors.

April 29 at the University of Baltimore. Event prices vary.



Fundraiser: ROAR For Kids

Join this fun 5k run/walk benefiting kids’ research and programming at the Kennedy Krieger institute. Post-run, check out tons of fun events and activities for kids of all ages.

8 a.m. at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville.

Festival: Charm City Bluegrass

Get back to your roots at this fun outdoor festival, featuring Cris Jacobs, The Dustbowl Revival, Lonesome River Band and many more.

Starting at 10 a.m. in Druid Hill Park. Tickets: $55.

Festival: Flock Festival

Get a head start on football season with the Ravens Flock Festival, a celebration of all things purple and black featuring games and activities, player appearances and more.

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 kids.

Art: American Made: Mass Production | Mass Incarceration

MICA students curated artwork from current and former prisoners for this affecting exhibition, featuring an artist talk and opening reception Saturday at 6 p.m..

April 29-May 27 at Maryland Art Place. Free.

Music: The Dover Quartet

See the group the New Yorker called “the young American string quartet of the moment” in this free installation of the Shriver Hall Concert Series

3 p.m. at University of Maryland Baltimore County’s Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall. Free.

Event: The Tibetan Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery

Join the monks for a special week of events, including sand mandala art, chanting, lectures on impermanence and kindness, meditation and more.

April 29-May 8 citywide. Donations only.

Party: Taste of the Town

Show support for Baltimore County Public Libraries at the Taste of the Town Speakeasy, featuring samples of local food and drink, live jazz, silent auctions and more.

7-11 p.m. at the Towson Branch Library. Tickets: $75.

SUNDAY 30

Walk: Greater Baltimore Kidney Walk

This special 15th anniversary event will raise awareness of and donations for kidney disease research with a two-mile walk, KidneyCon, musical performances and more.

9 a.m. at UMBC in Catonsville. Free.

Tour: Inner Harbor Kayak Tours

Baltimore City Recreation & Parks and the Healthy Harbor Initiative host their first kayak tours, now to be held weekly on Sundays.

Tickets: $20-$30.

Festival: Highlandtown Wine Festival

Enjoy a celebration of home wine-making at this fun block party/festival, featuring local food and beverages, live music, vendors and more.

Tickets: $25. 1-6 p.m. at Conkling & Claremont.

Image courtesy of the Charm City Bluegrass Festival Facebook.