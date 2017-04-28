By Kimberly Uslin





When Frenchmen Quentin Bouche and Nicky Dimbenza were touring the East Coast five years ago, they happened upon a pair of overalls in a Baltimore thrift shop that would change their lives forever. The friends were enamored by the item’s nostalgia- inducing aesthetic and returned to Paris eager to find some of their own, but they came up empty. Sensing a hole in the market (and piggybacking on the ’90s streetwear trend), they teamed up to create Baltimore Paris, an overall-centric brand featuring unique takes on the utilitarian staple. Each piece functions both as a full overall set and as two individual pieces, with separable tops and bottoms in a variety of styles and fabrics for men and women. (We’re loving these suedette shorts, but the company’s button-front denim skirt definitely speaks to our ’90s-girl souls, too.) Check out the full nine-piece collection online—but best brush up on the language of love, because the whole site’s in French! $127. baltimore-paris.fr