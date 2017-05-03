Spring has sprung and it’s time for the (outdoor) fun to begin. These homes have fresh-air spaces to rival any park—but in your own backyard!

By Hannah Monicken





The Grand Outdoors

$2,199,000

Bedroom: 7, Bath: 5/1, Square feet: 7,200

This waterfront estate is, of course, totally gorgeous on the inside, but it is the fully landscaped yard and deck that have our attention. From a stone fireplace for those chilly nights to an accompanying outdoor kitchen—with a stovetop and small fridge, this is more than just your standard grill—outdoor entertaining has never been so easy, or cozy! And if those spring showers pop up? Not to worry, the covered porch has you, well, covered. —MARTHA JANNEY, COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE, 410-263-8686

Inside Weather Outside

$1,685,000

Bedroom: 5, Bath: 5/2, Square feet: 7,421

Not the outdoorsy type? Then this may be the house for you. With an outdoor theater, pool, hot tub and screened-in porch, it hardly even feels like you’re outside when you’re outside. Once you’ve had your fill of the fresh air, retire indoors to your two master suites, gourmet kitchen and Jacuzzi. Oh, and did we mention the screened-in porch has a porch swing? It’s all in the details with this resort-like home. —JAMES WEISKERGER, NEXT STEP REALTY, 443-928-3295

City (E)scape

$999,900

Bedroom: 4, Bath: 4/1, Square feet: 5,339

Living in the city doesn’t mean giving up your attachment to the great outdoors. Sure, you can vacation in the country or take a beach day trip, but this home gave us an even better idea: a staycation with a beautiful deck, open-air dining nook, ivy walls and a pool. The exposed brick (both inside and out) and plethora of windows means you never feel too closed-off here, even while living in the hustle and bustle of Baltimore. —KATHY STONE, KATHY STONE TEAM OF KELLER WILLIAMS LEGACY, 443-415-6287

Not Your Garden-Variety Home

$895,000

Bedroom: 4, Bath: 3, Square feet: 2,428

Stretching across 6 acres, this home is an oasis. Pockets of flowers, tall grass and bushes among the winding walkways, arbors and stone benches leave you feeling like you’re strolling amid your very own botanical garden. And despite the exceedingly charming interior—complete with spacious sun room and library—you’d find this writer curled up with a book in front of the fireplace in the refurbished garden house. —ANNABEL BURCH-MURTON, WASHINGTON FINE PROPERTIES, 202-285-7166