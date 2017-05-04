Look Stunning On Your Wedding Day

By David Holzel





Even the least fussy woman is bound to get a little caught up in beauty routines in advance of her wedding day. After all, she wants to look her best not only while saying vows or having the first dance, but also for the camera. “This is about the pictures you will be looking at for the rest of your life,” says Helga Surratt, president of About Faces Day Spa & Salon.

Thinking about things like hair and nails should begin at least six months before the wedding day, Surratt says. And there are plenty of other options to consider, from Brazilian waxes to Botox treatments and more.

Professionals such as Surratt, plastic surgeon Michele Shermak, M.D. and Dean Kapneck of European Wax Center can help you decide on the right services to get the look— and feel—you want.

With locations in Towson, Timonium, Canton, Pikesville, Salisbury and Annapolis, About Faces Day Spa & Salon offers hairstyling, makeup application, French manicures and pedicures, and airbrush tanning among its services.

Surratt starts by asking the future bride some key questions: Is it a daytime wedding or an evening wedding? Indoors or outdoors? Casual or formal?

The bride-to-be should be up- front about her likes and dislikes. Does she like the natural look? If so, keep it, Surratt says. “Go for a flawless complexion, but glam it up somewhat for the pictures. You will need a good primer and foundation. Hair can be soft curls or a sideswept version. Soft buns are also very popular, and even braids.”

Those accustomed to a bolder look, says Surratt, should “go for it. You may choose a smoky eye, bolder brows, stronger lipstick. Hair in a chignon, French twist or an intricate updo.”

If the wedding party is coming along, make your initial appointment with About Faces six months in advance. “This is where we see what you’ll look like on your wedding day,” says Surratt. On the actual day of the ceremony, you’ll come back to About Faces for the real thing.

Those who are interested in smoothing the crow’s feet around the eyes, lines between their brows and wrinkles on the forehead should consider making an appointment with Dr. Shermak to discuss Botox treatments.

“There are lots of injectable treatments that take less than a half-hour to apply and leave no scars, but get good results,” says Shermak, whose practice has been in Lutherville since 2010.

The treatments last up to four months before they need to be repeated. The result? “People think you’re more rested and pretty.”

Shermak also offers fillers—injectable treatments for cheeks and lips—which last a year or more.

Mothers are often second in line, behind their daughters, to receive these non-invasive treatments. “Nowadays women are getting married a little older—in their 30s, or having second marriages in their 40s and 50s,” Shermak says.

Shermak also performs liposuction and breast-enhancement. When so much of a wedding is obsolete the day after, these procedures keep their value long after.

“Women want to invest a little in themselves, rather than throw away their money on something that will only be used on their big day,” Shermak says.

A Brazilian wax will not only enhance the big day, but will last well into the honeymoon and beyond, says Dean Kapneck of European Wax Center.

“Waxing is routine now. Everybody gets waxed,” says Kapneck, who owns six European Wax Centers, including locations in Pikesville, Columbia and Annapolis.

In addition to a Brazilian, which removes hair by the root in the bikini area from front to back, brides-to-be can have their eyebrows waxed and facial hair removed at European Wax Center.

Unlike other forms of hair removal, “waxing minimizes ingrown hairs and bumps,” Kapneck says, adding that his staff of wax experts use hard wax—“it isn’t done with strips.”

“It’s an unspoken language—the bride should be waxed for the honeymoon,” he says.

Brides should make an advance appointment with European Wax Center to learn more about the process in the weeks before the wedding, and allow time to get the maximum benefit.

“The first couple of times, she might experience bumps and ingrown hairs. We have exfoliants to take care of that,”

Kapneck says. “It’s important to establish a regimen before the wedding.”

Both Kapneck and Shermak stress that their clientele includes grooms, who also enjoy the advantages of waxing and Botox. Still, the vast majority of the customers are women.

Says Kapneck: “This is an opportunity for brides to look their best.”

Image:

Designer: Ivori Lipscomb-Warren, Owner + Creative Director – Ivori Nicole Events™.

Photographer: Terri Baskin – Terri Baskin Photography.

Bridal Attire: Gamberdella.

Luxury Jeweler: Tiffany & Co.

Venue: The Ivy Hotel.