By Elizabeth Heubeck





Interior designer Patrick Sutton calls it a once-in-a-lifetime project. For three years, Sutton and his team at Patrick Sutton Associates were immersed in the enviable task of conceptualizing and creating the look and feel of Fells Point warehouse-turned-stunning hotel Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. The overriding design scheme? Industrial luxury, but with a decidedly nautical emphasis. Makes sense given that guest rooms literally float over the harbor.

“You have the louvred mahogany on the headboard wall, the millwork for wardrobes and such—it feels as if you’re on a ship,” Sutton says. Harbor views from floor-to-ceiling windows add to the effect.

The pattern of the area rugs, a rarity for hotel rooms, came from a photograph of a rusted ship’s hull. “We blew it up until it was pixelated,” Sutton says.

Another aim was domestic allure; hence, exposed wood floors and soft, indirect lightingbehind headboards, creating “the warm glow of light at night.” It’s a nice contrast to the paint color Sutton chose, “White Dove”—white with a hint of gray—which he describes as happy and bright.

The hotel is now open for business. Come see for yourself

Homey Touches

These individual accents, all custom-designed by Patrick Sutton Associates, lend both an upscale and homelike quality to the guest rooms.

Sofa Fabricated by Vaughan Benz

Coffee Table Fabricated by D’Style

Area Rug Designed by Patrick Sutton Associates

Chandelier fabricated by Trinity Lighting

Wall sconce fabricated by Genesis Lighting

Nightstand lamp fabricated by Remington Lamp