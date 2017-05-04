By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 4

Event: 31st Annual Gardens Day

If your landscape has been looking a bit lackluster, head to the 31st Annual Gardens Day in Towson for a bevy of blooms, decor and crafts, as well as an all-day Q&A with the onsite Master Gardener.

Free. In downtown Towson.

Comedy: Charm City Comedy Festival

Laugh out loud with Charm City Comedy Project at this hilarious two-weekend festival. (The first is dedicated to improv and sketch comedy, and the second to standup.) Acts include musicians, comedy groups of all sizes and stand-up stars from across the nation, all bringing their unique brands of humor to Zissimo’s for tons of nonstop fun.

May 3-7 and 10-14 at 1023 W. 36th St.



Film: Maryland Film Festival

Considered one of the best film festivals in the country, the Maryland Film Festival features more than 125 screenings of artistic, high-quality films and enlightening performances. Audience members will have the chance to chat with the filmmakers in post-film Q&A sessions, as well as attend the award ceremony, mixers, workshops and more.

Ticket prices vary. May 3-7 at multiple venues.



FRIDAY 5

Art: Chrysalis

Celebrate the opening of Mattye Hamilton’s “Chrysalis” exhibition at Hamilton Gallery with this public reception.

Free. 5-9 p.m. at Hamilton Gallery.

Festival: Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival

The 36th annual Havre De Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival features 100-plus talented artists, exhibiting and selling their wildlife wares. Learn about their unique craft while indulging in delicious food, bidding in live and silent auctions and watching Retriever demonstrations, carving competitions and more. P.S. The event is totally kid-friendly, so feel free to bring your little ducklings.

May 5-7 at The Havre De Grace Decoy Museum.



SATURDAY 6

Festival: Baltimore Wine and Food Festival

One of Baltimore’s favorite all-you-can-taste events, the Baltimore Wine and Food Festival brings together world-renowned chefs, Baltimore foodies and food trucks and artisanal craftspeople for a can’t-miss afternoon. Try more than 150 international and local beers, wines and spirits while enjoying live music, and don’t forget to stop by the Palm Desert Tasting Room for wine pairings and workshops.

May 6 at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor.



Festival: Solomons Maritime Festival

Celebrate all things seafaring with antique boats and motors, boat rides, maritime carving demonstrations, traditional music and storytelling (sea shanties, anyone?), crafts, cooking and more. There’s plenty to keep the little shipmates entertained, too, with crafts and games geared toward the smaller set.

May 6 at Calvert Marine Museum.



Festival: Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival

The Maryland Sheep Breeders Association is back with its 44th annual Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival. This year, the festival promises 250-plus vendors, plenty of sheep shows and sales, workshops in shepherding and fiber arts, live entertainment and tons of great food—not forgetting the children’s activity tent, which will offer storytelling, arts and crafts and much more.

May 6-7 at Howard County Fairgrounds



Event: Kinetic Sculpture Race

Who will be the Grand Mediocre East Coast Champion? Follow along at the nail-biting Kinetic Sculpture Race, the American Visionary Art Museum’s annual celebration of all things mobile mayhem. Featuring imaginative handmade vehicles crafted for both land and sea (and entirely of recycled materials), the race spans 15 miles through the city, with checkpoints in Federal Hill, Canton Waterfront Park, Patterson Park and more. Don’t miss it—this citywide spectacle is practically required viewing for Baltimoreans in all walks of life.

Free. Citywide.



Event: Towsontown Spring Festival

The Towsontown Spring Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary and should be bigger and better than ever, with a fantastic food truck lineup, musical and dance performances, carnival rides and kids’ activities, beer gardens, multiple stages and more.

Free. May 6-7 in downtown Towson.



Benefit: Pawject Runway

This fun fashion show (featuring a host of four-legged friends) is back for its fifth year with plenty of star—and puppy— power.

Tickets: $25-$75. 6 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

Festival: Ladew Garden Festival

Come out to the gardens for this specialty plant, ornaments and antique sale, featuring lectures, demonstrations, tours and more.

Tickets: $15-$20. 10 a.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Event: Baltimore Tours

Get to know your city with this series of “Hop On, Hop Off” complimentary neighborhood bus tours!

Free. Citywide.

SUNDAY 7

Event: Bike to the Market

Go eco-friendly on your way to the Farmer’s Market with this special event, wherein guests are invited to pedal to the Market to meet with bike advocacy groups and participate in special raffles and giveaways.

Free. 7 a.m. under the JFX.

Walk & Run: AIDS Walk & Run at the Zoo

Join Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen at this fun benefit, where participants can run or walk through the zoo, then check out a health fair, game and activities and more. Proceeds benefit Chase Brexton’s infectious disease and case management programs.

Registration: $25-$35. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Zoo.