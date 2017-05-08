By Sydney Burrows





Spring has sprung, and it’s time to add some color to your wardrobe. Combat those sort of warm, sort of cool days in comfort and style with these funky (and majorly budget-friendly) leggings from Lovoda.

We’re into these, called “Interrupted Broadcasting.” They’re 100% Polyester and fit women’s sizes 2-14 (super stretchy), perfect to pair with a simple top and open-toed sandals or sneakers. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, embrace the pattern-mixing trend and complete the look with another bold piece. Oh, and did we mention they’re only $5.99?

Not into the pattern? There’s plenty more where they came from. Grab a pair in a tribal or telephone print—there are five funky options online and in-store at 2714 Boston St.