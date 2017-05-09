Governor Hogan and the State Legislature have approved $1 million for the creation of the Maryland Center of the Arts.

Maryland Supports the Arts Governor Hogan and the State Legislature have approved $1 million for the creation of the Maryland Center of the Arts.

By Kimberly Uslin





In a time in which funding for the arts hangs in the balance on a federal level, Governor Hogan and the Maryland State Legislature have taken a prominent pro-humanities stance. The legislature recently approved a $1 million budget item for the “planning, design and construction” of the Maryland Center for the Arts’ new campus in Bel Air, furthering the efforts to break ground on the center by this fall.

“We are proud to have made record investments in the arts and I look forward to a bright future for the Maryland Center for the Arts,” said Governor Hogan as quoted in a press release. “Supporting these types of creative endeavors not only enriches our culture, but has real tourism and economic development benefits. We anticipate that this first-of-its-kind facility in the state will draw visitors from Maryland and beyond.”

The new center plans to bring together performance and practice spaces, an events and conference center, community classrooms, a restaurant, gallery space and more.

“We are excited to break ground later this year and are grateful to the state of Maryland and Governor Hogan for their strong support,” said MCA CEO Michael Jessup in the release. “We have been working hard to create a center where everyone can come together and share their love for all forms of art.”

Image courtesy of medcenterforthearts.com