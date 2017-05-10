Savvy Shopper: May

By Savvy Shopper





Hide and Seek

Savvy distinctly remembers wandering into luxe Italian leather shop Maledetti Toscani during the holiday shopping season. The store was a haven; though only a pop-up, the fragrant leather, reserved-yet-friendly staff and abundance of lovingly crafted loafers made Savvy feel like she was back on Rome’s famous Via del Corso. Now, much to Savvy’s delight, the centuries-old business has taken permanent residence in Green Spring Station—bringing with it a bevy of buttery-soft footwear, jackets, luggage and other high-end pieces. Bonus: Baltimore is only the store’s second stateside location, meaning Savvy’s less-than-likely to catch anyone else in the same suede stilettos. 10803 Falls Road, Timonium. maledettitoscaniusa.com

Third Time’s the Charm

Fact of life: Baltimore babes love Brightside Boutique. Since the shop opened its first location in Federal Hill five years ago, it’s become a go-to for all things giftable, from its hilariously profane mugs to its extensive collection of cute candles, on-trend jewelry and pretty Baltimore prints. Now, Christie Griffiths and her marvelously mod team have expanded onto the Avenue in Hampden, bringing with them their signature yellow storefront and cadre of charming goods … with a few new tricks up their graphic-tee sleeves. Namely, a brand-new menswear section, bedecked with rugged button-downs, classic Levi’s, boutique beard oils and clean cologne. Savvy supports it—why should the ladies have all the fun? 915 W. 36th St. 410-814-0595. shopbrightside.com

Stick to It

Like any good Marylander, Savvy has quite the soft spot for lacrosse. And though she’d never dream of picking up a stick herself, she was pleased to speak to Jennifer Vick, a mom of two players and the brains behind lacrosse-exclusive athletic brand LaxSoHard. Founded in 2012, the Maryland-based brand fills what Vick sees as a major hole in the market: high-quality, well-fitting clothes made especially for laxers and their families. “Every year, more and more kids start to play,” she says. “And once they start, they want to totally embrace it.” Enter LSH’s line of shorts, shirts and gear, specifically formulated for maximum performance and boasting everything from a flower with “pocket” petals to—what else?—a Maryland-flag emblazoned brand. laxsohard.com

Against the Grain

“It’s about your imagination as much as mine,” says Eric Knott, the aptly named carpenter-owner of furniture shop WoodKnott. “That’s the nature of custom. You’re not settling. You’re getting exactly what you want.” Tucked into Federal Hill’s blossoming “design district,” WoodKnott offers a near-limitless range of custom pieces, from headboards and tables to light fixtures and Maryland-shaped butcher’s blocks—all crafted from repurposed wood. Knott, a Baltimore native, says the shop specializes in solving the spatial issues created by quirky rowhomes, and plans to use the upstairs area as an events space. 912 S.Charles St. 443-708-7493