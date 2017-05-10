By Kimberly Uslin





An exhibition might not seem the most natural fit for a symphony fundraising effort, but the Baltimore Symphony Associates are clearly doing something right. This year marks the 40th year of the Decorator’s Show House, an impressive display of design and the BSA’s biggest moneymaker.

This year, the chosen home is the Mayfair estate in Timonium, onetime home to the Cockeys (yes, the ones with the -ville). Built in 1812, the mansion is a three-story marvel, once little-known but now bedecked with the interior imaginings of designers across the state in 20 totally unique spaces. Like what you see? Most furnishings and decor are available for purchase.

Entry into the House is $30 and supports the BSO’s educational programs including OrchKids, the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestras, the Music Box Series for toddlers, Saturday family concerts and the BSO’s midweek education concerts.

It will be open until May 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.