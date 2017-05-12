By Kimberly Uslin





It stings a little to admit (pun totally intended), but most people aren’t crazy about bees—or, more specifically, about inviting the buzzy bugs into their yards. But hear us out: According to Bambeco, the company behind this adorable bee abode, native bees are responsible for pollinating about 30 percent of the human food supply and 90 percent of wild plants. So why not give those hard-working insects a nice spot to stay? The bamboo tubes in this Swiss-style house mimic the bees’ natural habitat, giving the dominant female a place to start her family and helping to restore dwindling native populations. And don’t worry—the species of bee that’s drawn to this type of structure does not produce honey or beeswax, making them a perfectly friendly addition to your ecosystem. $25, bambeco.com