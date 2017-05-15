By Michael Yockel





Launched by famed bluegrass singer-guitarist-banjo player Del McCoury in 2008, DelFest sprawls over four days in bucolic Western Maryland, hosting a bevy of world-class folk, gospel, jam band, newgrass and, naturally, bluegrass musicians. This year’s lineup boasts the Trey Anastasio Band, Gov’t Mule, Béla Fleck and Chris Thile, Leftover Salmon, Hot Rize, Marty Stuart, Cabinet, Sara Watkins and many others, not forgetting The Travelin’ McCourys and, of course, the Del McCoury Band. Expect impromptu collaborations in addition to announced mainstage performances; “playshops” (cozy gatherings that prioritize performance, not instruction); a Kidzone; separate-ticket indoor late-night sessions; an arts and crafts fair; food and beverages; a camping area; and, curiously, movement playshops, in which attendees can meld mind, body and spirit. In effect, a down-home Coachella. “When people ask me to describe DelFest, I tell them it’s the most fun family reunion you will ever attend,” notes Ronnie McCoury, Del’s son and mandolinist-singer-songwriter for the McCoury Band and Travelin’ McCourys. “Beautiful setting, great entertainment and fun for the whole family. It’s hard to believe this will be our 10th DelFest.” May 25-28 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Baltimore. delfest.com