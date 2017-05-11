By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 11

Comedy: Charm City Comedy Festival

Laugh out loud with Charm City Comedy Project at this hilarious two-weekend festival. Acts include musicians, comedy groups of all sizes and stand-up stars from across the nation, all bringing their unique brands of humor to Zissimo’s for tons of nonstop fun.

May 10-14 at 1023 W. 36th St.

Event: MICA Art Walk

Walk, talk, and discover the next generation of artists with MICA’s Art Walk. View and purchase stunning artwork and listen to the inspiration behind the pieces.

5-10 p.m. at MICA. Tickets: $20.



FRIDAY 12

Theater: Each and Every Thing

Laugh your socks off with Baltimore Center Stage and their unique Spring 2017 Play Lab. Each and Every Thing, an original piece of journalistic theater, will be performed by Dan Hoyle and will explore the connection between technology and real life.

Tickets: $10. May 12-13 at Baltimore Center Stage.

Event: Civic Works Amazing Race

Test your teamwork skills at the First Annual Civic Works Amazing Race. Participants will spend the day competing, laughing, bonding with friends and coworkers. Compete in three different categories that help to improve the Baltimore community, and celebrate the completion with Baltimore’s Biggest Outdoor Happy Hour.

1pm at Clifton Mansion.

SATURDAY 13

Festival: Maryland Craft Beer Festival

Taste more than 180 Maryland-brewed craft beers at this hoppy one-day festival in downtown Frederick. Sip on an old standard (Flying Dog, Heavy Seas) or try one of several offerings from not-yet-open-to-the-public breweries—or, if you’ve got more than brewskis on the brain, enjoy arts, crafts and eats from local vendors, as well as live music throughout the day. As always, non-Frederick natives have the option to be bussed in, and designated drivers receive discounted tickets.

Tickets: $40. 1:30 p.m. at Carroll Creek Park.

Festival: Waterfront Art Festival

Enjoy visual art while surrounded by scenery that’s equally beautiful! This waterfront fest features painting, sculpture, jewelry-making, photography and more, as well as workshops, live art demonstrations and festival standards like music, food and kids’ activities.

Free. At Bladensburg Waterfront Park.

Festival: Calvert Arts Festival

The best thing about the Calvert Arts Festival: its adorable logo, featuring crisscrossed paintbrushes dipped in a glass of wine and mug of beer, respectively. Doesn’t that just sum up summer arts festivals so perfectly? At this one, enjoy your drink of choice while admiring the juried artisan show, with everything from fiber and ceramics to painted glass and woodworking on display.

Tickets: $15. At All Saints Episcopal Church in Sunderland.

Festival: Karma Fest

Get in touch with your inner self at KarmaFest’s special U N I T Y festival, featuring live music, drumming, dancing, spirituality workshops, lectures and discussions, yoga and more than 150 vendors offering everything from crafts to crystals. Plus, all food is vegan or vegetarian—perfect for this weekend of guilt-free self-indulgence.

Tickets: $20. May 13-14 at Oregon Ridge Park (Hunt Valley).

Event: Mother’s Day Market

Mother’s Day celebrations are in full bloom at Cylburn Arboretum’s annual Market Day weekend. The celebration offers a huge selection of plants from hanging baskets to herbs, as well as garden- and nature-themed crafts and gifts. Grab something for Mom or just celebrate yourself.

Free. At the Cylburn Arboretum Association.

Art: Building Bridges: The Politics of Love, Identity and Race

Stop by the Opening Reception of this influential exhibit. Building Bridges: The Politics of Love, Identity, and Race, investigates these topics with art by American and Cuban Artists.

Free. 3pm at Galerie Myrtis.

Event: Maryland Half Marathon & 5K.

Want to make your workout feel even more worth it? Join thousands of your fellow fitness enthusiasts for the Maryland Half Marathon & 5K. Whether you’re running, walking or simply corralling your little ones in the Kids Fun Race, all proceeds benefit The University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center—so no matter your time, you’re making serious strides.

Registration: $75 for half-marathon, $40 for 5K. At Maple Lawn (Fulton).

Event: The Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage

Join The Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage for a tour of Baltimore County’s Oella, a historic village originally established for textile mill workers and their families. Past-minded pilgrims can learn about the village’s rich cultural history (tours include stops at the old mill, the Benjamin Banneker Park and Museum, the Alhambra Historic House and more), as well as admire the architecture of its stone homes and log cabins, all while supporting the village’s future—proceeds from the pilgrimage benefit informative signage along the Trolley Trail, including Oella’s Entrance Garden and Cemetery.

Tickets: $30-$40. In the Town of Oella.

Event: Madison Smartt Bell Reading

In commemoration of the release of his latest novel, Behind the Moon, Baltimore author and National Book Award Finalist Madison Smartt Bell will join Bird in Hand’s “Starts Here!” reading series. The novel tells the tale of a teenager named Julie who is attacked in the desert while on a camping trip with her friends … and the surprising ways in which her birth mother helps her to heal. Hear Bell read from the book.

Free. At Bird in Hand Bookstore.

Event: Our Baltimore

Stop by the Highlandtown Gallery for live music and the show opening of “Our Baltimore.” Miguel de la Fuente will be speaking earlier in the afternoon, with the opening following at 5pm.

Free. 2pm at Highlandtown Gallery.

SUNDAY 14

Event: Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar

Maryland’s only producer-only market is the perfect place to spend Mother’s Day. Pick out your leading lady’s favorite foods, or pick out some dazzling jewelry from a local vendor. Perfect for the whole family, the farmers’ market is a great place to find the perfect gift for Mom.

Free. April 23-Dec 17 under the Jones Fall Expressway.

Music: Bohemian Baroque

Hear the sounds of the 17th century as Pro Musica Rara presents Bohemian Baroque at the BMA. The group, more concisely known as PMR, was founded in 1974 and features Baltimore artists, “early music specialists” and other guest musicians, all performing chamber music from the baroque, classical and early romantic periods. The music starts at 3:30 p.m., but be sure to catch the pre-show talk at 2:30 to give the concert a little context.

Tickets: $30. At the Baltimore Museum of Art

Festival: Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

Explore beautiful Bethesda and see some fabulous art by 130 of the nation’s best artists. Wander and enjoy the sunshine, or stop to listen to live entertainment. Try out Bethesda’s incredible restaurants, and leave the day with some new additions to your art collection.

Free. May 13-14 at Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.

Theater: Borders/No Borders

Enjoy a special presentation of an original project. Dan Hoyle presents a first draft of his newest solo project, which re-thinks the meaning of borders. Patrons are also invited to a free open rehearsal the day before the show.

$10. 2pm at Baltimore Center Stage.