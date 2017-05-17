By Kimberly Uslin





Spring has sprung, and it may be tempting to go reaching for the strappy sandals, cork wedges and easy espadrilles that have been sitting in storage since last summer. But why not step out of your comfort zone … and into these daring derbies from British designer Nicholas Kirkwood? The oh-so-shiny silver shoes, named for eccentric Italian heiress Luisa Casati and bedecked with Kirkwood’s signature pearl accents, offer a stylish update to traditional warm-weather footwear. Pair them with everything from a solid-colored sundress to pretty palazzos for a standout look that’s every bit as chic as it is summery. (P.S. Kirkwood’s entire 2017 collection is cool-girl couture bliss—dare you to wear just one.) $995, available on Farfetch, nicholaskirkwood.com