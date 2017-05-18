Weekend Plans: What to Do 5/18-5/21

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 18

Event: Preakness Celebration Balloon Festival

As part of the weeklong celebration leading up to the Preakness, the Howard County fairgrounds will serve as the “Centerpiece Venue” for the annual Balloon Festival. In addition to the obvious (balloon-watching, and rides both tethered and non-tethered), the free festival offers plenty of arts and crafts, live entertainment and good food.

May 18-20 at Howard County Fairgrounds.



Art: Baltimore 4X4

In this new exhibition, “Baltimore 4X4: Four Photographers, Four Perspectives,” artists share Baltimore through their eyes in contrast to the image often presented by the mass media.

Free. May 18-June 30. Reception 6-8 p.m. at Motor House.

FRIDAY 19

Theater: Jazz

Based on the groundbreaking novel by Toni Morrison, Jazz follows Southern-born Joe and Violet from the countryside to the bustling streets of Harlem, their lives mirroring the move from rural idyll to city chaos in clashing, soaring rhythm. The production, a world premiere by Nambi E. Kelley directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, will run from May 19-June 25 at Baltimore Center Stage.

Tickets: $20-$43



Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Crushing Day.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

SATURDAY 20

Festival: Wine in the Woods

The local festival favorite returns for its 25th year with a jam-packed lineup on its two stages, samples from 35 different wineries, 20-plus food vendors and, as always, an excellent selection of work from local artisans—all in the gorgeous woods of Howard County. (Consider it Maryland’s casual, classy, kid-friendly take on Coachella.)

May 20-21 at Symphony Woods Park.



Festival: Dragon Boat Festival

Commemorating the 2,300-year-old legend of Qu Yuan, D.C.’s Dragon Boat Festival is a spectacular cultural event featuring dragon boat racing (of course), lion dances, arts and crafts, authentic Chinese food (including zhong zi, the official food of such festivals) and other events and demonstrations.

May 20-21 at Thompsons Boat Center in Washington, D.C.



Event: Preakness Stakes

The 142nd Preakness returns to Pimlico Race Course in a flurry of flying hooves and storied traditions, from “Sunrise at Old Hilltop” walking tours to the blaring yellows and colorful cocktails of Black-Eyed Susan Day. Don your finest, grab your expendable cash and make your way to the big event, or swap seersucker for something a little more casual (and mud-resistant) in the infield—this year’s headliners include country superstar Sam Hunt and pop-punk rockers Good Charlotte. A word to the wise: Despite last year’s record-high turnout, there’s been much talk about moving the middle jewel of the Triple Crown … so if placing your bets at Pimlico is on your Baltimore bucket list, perhaps this is the year.

May 20 at Pimlico Race Course. Ticket prices vary.



Event: Baltimore Antique and Vintage Expo

The expo returns with all things vintage—clothing, accessories, furniture, decor and more.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Ideal Arts Space.

Dance: Deep House Yoga and Ecstatic Dance

New York DJ Tasha Blank leads the charge for this unique experience, a 2-hour glow-in-the-dark yoga session/dance party featuring a pounding bass line, musicians and more.

Tickets: $60. 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Movement Lab.

SUNDAY 21

Theater: Noises Off

Everyman Theatre presents this hilarious farce, a metafictional take on a troupe of actors in London’s West End.

May 17-June 18 at Everyman.

Music: E.T. in Concert

The BSO presents an orchestral accompaniment to Stephen King’s classic.

3 p.m. at the Meyerhoff.