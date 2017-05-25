By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 25

Tasting: Sunset Wine Tasting Soiree

This 13th annual tasting features unlimited wine tastings and small bites from local restaurants, all benefiting Friends of Patterson Park.

Tickets: $60. 6 p.m. at Patterson Park.

FRIDAY 26

Festival: Chestertown Tea Party Festival

Commemorate Memorial Day with one Eastern Shore town’s “celebration of Colonial resistance to British rule.” Activities include a Tea Toss Reenactment, Colonial parade, street musicians, Colonial-era crafts, a 5K race and a wine and beer tasting featuring Maryland’s best breweries and wineries. Don’t miss the Street Party, either—shake your thang in the street to celebrate all that freedom.

May 26-28 in downtown Chestertown.



Festival: BALTICON

All things nerd culture descend upon Charm City for BALTICON, the city’s annual science fiction convention. Hosted by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society, BALTICON features appearances from writers, scientists, costumers, musicians, artists and more, as well as countless panel discussions, workshops and recreational rooms dedicated to anime screenings and gaming. This year’s special guests include Erin Flint, author and creator of the 1632 universe, and literary cover artist Donato Giancola. It’s a brave new world, Baltimore. May 26-29 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.

Tickets: Full weekend, $69-$75 for adults and $34-$37 for children ages 6-12.



Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Tumble Home.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.



SATURDAY 27

Festival: Caribbean Wine, Music and Art Festival

Grab a group of friends and relax to the sounds of reggae and steel drum bands as you sip chardonnay at Linganore Winecellars’ Caribbean Wine, Music and Art Festival. As the name suggests, guests can also enjoy arts and crafts vendors and fantastic Caribbean food—just BYO lawn chairs or blankets!

May 27-28 at Linganore Winecellars.



Festival: Brew at the Zoo

Go wild at the biggest beer festival in Baltimore, The Maryland Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo. Wander among wolves and warthogs while sampling 80-plus brews, listening to live music and checking out arts and crafts from local makers—and, of course, supporting the Zoo. (The ultra-popular event is its largest fundraiser of the year.)

May 27 and 28 at The Maryland Zoo. Tickets: $45-$75.



Festival: Good Life Feastival

Explore Boordy’s beautiful vineyards and kick off summer with the Good Life Festival, featuring live music, hayrides, and a “feast-tival” of foods. Listen to the delightful music of Free Range Blue and Blue Octane, while enjoying a meal catered by Brick’n’Fire Pizza and Lib’s Grill.

May 27-28, at Boordy’s Vineyards, 12:00-5:00p.m. Tickets $10.



SUNDAY 28

Festival: Sowebo Arts and Music Festival

The Sowebohemian Arts and Music Festival always brings a unique crowd with its full schedule of local music (spanning soul, rock, hip-hop, indie, funk and more), activities for kids, great food, craft vendors and visual arts.

May 28 on the 1100 block of Hollins St.



Run: MCVET 22nd Annual 5k/10k

This special run benefits Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc., “the nation’s premier program for helping homeless veterans heal and achieve independence, self-sufficiency and permanent housing.”

7:30 a.m. at the War Memorial Plaza. Registration: $45.